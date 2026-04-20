'This Guy Has No Values': Joe Rogan Torched For Visiting Trump at White House Despite Podcaster Bashing Prez Over War in Iran and Epstein Files

"I want to tell everybody how this happened," Rogan explained is how presence in the Oval Office. "I sent President Trump some information… the text message that came back: 'Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it.' It was literally that quick."

However, critics were not interested in the former Fear Factor host's explanation; instead, they took to X to torch him over joining forces with Trump despite being highly critical of him.

"This guy really has no values or honor, it’s astonishing… How could anyone be stupid enough to listen to him?" one person raged, as another added, "Joe Rogan – the main architect of the idiocracy that America has become."

One user went off, "Stupid Joe standing behind the orange clown like the 'useful idiot' that he is. Pathetic!"

"Looks like Joe is getting dog walked for criticizing Trump, but doesn't get the Tucker Carlson treatment because (his son) Barron likes him," a commentator suggested, referring to the president's latest feud with the former Fox News personality.