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Home > News > Joe Rogan

'This Guy Has No Values': Joe Rogan Torched For Visiting Trump at White House Despite Podcaster Bashing Prez Over War in Iran and Epstein Files

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Joe Rogan has been slammed for getting chummy with President Trump again.

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April 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan is being mercilessly mocked after visiting Donald Trump at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite the popular podcaster bashing the president several times on his show.

Over the weekend, Rogan stood alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others as Trump signed an unannounced executive order intended to push along medical treatments for mental illness using psychedelic drugs.

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'Looks like Joe is Getting Dog Walked for Criticizing Trump'

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Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Rogan visited President Trump at the White House over the weekend, despite bashing him for months.

"I want to tell everybody how this happened," Rogan explained is how presence in the Oval Office. "I sent President Trump some information… the text message that came back: 'Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it.' It was literally that quick."

However, critics were not interested in the former Fear Factor host's explanation; instead, they took to X to torch him over joining forces with Trump despite being highly critical of him.

"This guy really has no values or honor, it’s astonishing… How could anyone be stupid enough to listen to him?" one person raged, as another added, "Joe Rogan – the main architect of the idiocracy that America has become."

One user went off, "Stupid Joe standing behind the orange clown like the 'useful idiot' that he is. Pathetic!"

"Looks like Joe is getting dog walked for criticizing Trump, but doesn't get the Tucker Carlson treatment because (his son) Barron likes him," a commentator suggested, referring to the president's latest feud with the former Fox News personality.

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Joe Rogan Is a 'Little Bit More Liberal...'

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Source: MEGA

Rogan was all smiles as Trump signed an executive order highlighting medical treatments for mental illness using psychedelic drugs.

Trump poked fun at Rogan during their meet-up, as the podcaster quietly stood behind the president.

"We all respect Joe. He's a little bit more liberal than...that's okay," Trump said, as others in the room laughed. "I have a lot of friends that are liberal... Joe is an amazing guy, and he wrote me a little note about this, and I had it checked out..."

Rogan may have been all chummy with Trump in the Oval Office, but he's had a different tone on his podcast, calling out the current war in Iran.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed during the March 10th episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

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Joe Rogan Bashes Trump's Iran Decision

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The podcaster was bashed for hanging out with Trump following his criticism.

The 58-year-old continued at the time: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the UFC commentator added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."

Trump appeared on Rogan's podcast in 2024, with the 79-year-old later telling voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket.

Previously, Rogan also picked apart the Trump administration's numerous failures, including their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"It's overwhelming me," Rogan admitted on his podcast. "Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness.

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Photo of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rogan has been critical of the war in Iran and Trump's handling of the Epstein files.

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In February, Rogan called out the administration over their botched release of the Epstein files, asking why and how there were so many redactions – especially of the names involved.

"Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim?" he asked. "Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people?"

Rogan added, "Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."

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Rogan also claimed it looked "terrible" for Trump when he "was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax."

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