Chilling Audio of Gemini 7 Astronauts Claiming They Saw 'Brilliant Body' Spewing 'Trillions of Particles' Through Space Is Released Decades After Encounter

The startled spacemen radioed to ground control in Houston that they had just seen a "bogey" they confirmed did not come from their starship.

Long-hidden documents and audio recordings that have just been released reveal the eerie moment 60 years ago when astronauts aboard the Gemini 7 space mission encountered a UFO, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The astronauts said whatever they saw wasn't a part of their vessel.

"We have a bogey at 10 o'clock high," Borman radioed on Dec. 5, 1965, according to the transcript.

As part of a trove of new UFO files , the Pentagon released an audio recording from Dec. 5, 1965, of astronauts Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, who were in the middle of their 14-day Gemini 7 mission when they saw something unusual.

🚨 Breaking - Audio documentation of an unidentified aerial phenomenon encountered during the Gemini VII Mission, featuring astronaut Frank Borman. Video Summary per US Department of War Website: This audio recording contains air to ground communications and the NASA Public… pic.twitter.com/TTs5xU88yO

Borman answered, assuring, "We have debris up here. This is an actual sighting," and then confirming, "We also have the booster in sight."

Skeptical NASA administrators asked Borman if he had perhaps actually seen the ship's booster rocket, or a "natural sighting."

Frank Borman and Jim Lovell described what they saw to NASA administrators.

Borman further noted, "We have very, very many, ah — it looks like hundreds of little particles going by to the left out about three or four miles."

After ground control asked if the particles were separate from the booster and the bogey, Lovell, who would command the doomed Apollo 13 mission five years later, offered his observations.

"I have the booster on my side," he said, before turning his attention to the UFO. "It’s a brilliant body in the sun against a black background with trillions of particles on it."

He added, "It’s ahead of us at two o’clock, slowly tumbling" before the audio clip and transcript ended.

What the astronauts really saw that day remains a mystery.