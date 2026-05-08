Chilling Audio of Gemini 7 Astronauts Claiming They Saw 'Brilliant Body' Spewing 'Trillions of Particles' Through Space Is Released Decades After Encounter
May 8 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Long-hidden documents and audio recordings that have just been released reveal the eerie moment 60 years ago when astronauts aboard the Gemini 7 space mission encountered a UFO, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The startled spacemen radioed to ground control in Houston that they had just seen a "bogey" they confirmed did not come from their starship.
'Bogey' Spotted
As part of a trove of new UFO files, the Pentagon released an audio recording from Dec. 5, 1965, of astronauts Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, who were in the middle of their 14-day Gemini 7 mission when they saw something unusual.
"We have a bogey at 10 o'clock high," Borman radioed on Dec. 5, 1965, according to the transcript.
Skeptical NASA administrators asked Borman if he had perhaps actually seen the ship's booster rocket, or a "natural sighting."
Borman answered, assuring, "We have debris up here. This is an actual sighting," and then confirming, "We also have the booster in sight."
Lost in Space
Borman further noted, "We have very, very many, ah — it looks like hundreds of little particles going by to the left out about three or four miles."
After ground control asked if the particles were separate from the booster and the bogey, Lovell, who would command the doomed Apollo 13 mission five years later, offered his observations.
"I have the booster on my side," he said, before turning his attention to the UFO. "It’s a brilliant body in the sun against a black background with trillions of particles on it."
He added, "It’s ahead of us at two o’clock, slowly tumbling" before the audio clip and transcript ended.
What the astronauts really saw that day remains a mystery.
Open Access to Previously Hidden Files
The audio of the encounter was just one of the more than 160 files related to UFOs and other "unidentified aerial phenomena" released Friday, May 8, by the Trump administration. Some of the files date back nearly 80 years, and include rare photos and unreleased transcripts.
The disclosure of 162 files by the Pentagon follows through on a presidential promise from February to be more transparent about the government's knowledge of extraterrestrial phenomena.
Trump Releases the Files
Trump's order called for the release of "government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."
"The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," the Pentagon announced in a statement posted to X. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.
"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files."
That includes taking a fresh look at some of the older files, with the possibility of new discoveries.
"While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies," the statement concludes.