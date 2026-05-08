Meghan Markle Eager to 'Return' to Royal Family After Solo Projects Flop as Insiders Claim Oz Tour was 'Test Run' for Comeback — 'She Wants to Be Princess Meghan Again'
May 8 2026, Updated 3:10 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle wants to return to the royal family after her solo projects flopped, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, has been left red-faced with the failure of her enterprises post-Megxit and is believed to be clamouring for her old life she shared briefly after marrying Prince Harry, 41
Meghan's 'Realized Her Solo Projects Aren't Working'
Insiders believe Meghan and Harry's fake royal tour of Australia last month was a "test run" for a potential royal comeback.
Royal expert Mark Dolan told the Daily Expresso podcast: "It's my understanding that Meghan has realized that her solo projects aren't working, that Meghan as this amazing independent brand is not successful."
The ex-Suits' star's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, was not renewed for a third season after its second season failed to crack the top 1,000 most watched programs on the platform.
Dolan claims Meghan is now intent on repairing fractured relationships within the monarchy and starting afresh with the family.
'Dipping Their Toe Back Into the Water'
He said: "My royal insiders are telling me that she's all out now to get back to the U.K. to reconnect with King Charles and to effectively be Princess Meghan again. That's what Australia was about, dipping their toe back in that water."
Meghan and Harry sensationally stepped away from royal duties in 2020, when the pair left to live in California, and they have both openly criticised elements of the family and institution
But Meghan has made her fondness for certain aspects of royal life apparent.
In her Netflix show, she corrected her friend Mindy Kaling when she addressed her as "Meghan Markle.”
William Is in No Mood to Forgive
The Duchess quickly quipped back, stating: "You know I'm Sussex now." The exchange baffled viewers, with many pointing out that Sussex is a title, not a surname.
However, Meghan, 44, has a job on her hands making up with one particular royal — Prince William.
RadarOnline.com recently told how William, 43, wants no part of Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K. this summer.
According to insiders, King Charles is desperate to broker peace between his sons and finally spend precious time with grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, at his beloved Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.
The monarch has not seen the children in four years – and sources said he's increasingly frustrated that William's hard-line stance against his brother is standing in the way.
"Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says," confided an insider. "It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes. And the truth is, many within the Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic – so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back."
While Prince Harry and his father are said to be back on speaking terms, William has never forgiven his younger brother for what he sees as a series of betrayals – from Harry's explosive interviews and TV appearances to the damaging claims made about William and Princess Kate in Harry's 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.