Meghan Markle Eager to 'Return' to Royal Family After Solo Projects Flop as Insiders Claim Oz Tour was 'Test Run' for Comeback — 'She Wants to Be Princess Meghan Again'

Insiders believe Meghan and Harry's fake royal tour of Australia last month was a "test run" for a potential royal comeback.

Royal expert Mark Dolan told the Daily Expresso podcast: "It's my understanding that Meghan has realized that her solo projects aren't working, that Meghan as this amazing independent brand is not successful."

The ex-Suits' star's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, was not renewed for a third season after its second season failed to crack the top 1,000 most watched programs on the platform.

Dolan claims Meghan is now intent on repairing fractured relationships within the monarchy and starting afresh with the family.