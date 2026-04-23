EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Fake Royal' Tour of Australia is OFFICIALLY a Dud

Another source said the commercial elements of the trip may have undermined its impact.

They added: "Events like the Sydney festival appearance, combined with the promotion of outfits linked to commission-based sales, risk giving the impression that serious engagements are being used to support personal branding. That can dilute the message and draw criticism, particularly in sensitive contexts."

During the visit, Markle attended a two-hour event in Sydney reportedly worth a six-figure fee and later faced backlash after the outfit she wore to meet Bondi attack survivors was made available for purchase online through a platform in which she has a financial stake.

Items including a $440 striped shirt, $139 jeans, and $298 trainers were promoted, with reports suggesting she could earn between 10 and 25 per cent commission on sales.

One palace source said: "This trip feels like one of the clearest indications yet that Harry and Meghan are actively leveraging their royal connections in a commercial context, and it has not gone unnoticed within royal circles. There is genuine concern behind palace doors about how this reflects on the institution as a whole.

"Situations like this tend to intensify existing debates about where the line should be drawn, and whether Harry and Meghan's continued use of royal titles in these circumstances remains appropriate or sustainable."