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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Fake Royal' Tour of Australia is OFFICIALLY a Dud

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia tour didn't go so well.

April 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile visit to Australia has been officially branded a failure, despite the couple privately framing the trip as a blueprint for their future outside the traditional royal structure.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife, 44, spent four days in Australia undertaking a mix of charity engagements and commercial appearances, including a visit to the Australian War Memorial, meetings with survivors of the Bondi terror attack, and Markle's appearance on MasterChef Australia.

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

A new poll found that most Australians remained unimpressed by the high-profile visit.

The trip concluded on April 17, and fresh polling suggests it failed to shift public opinion.

Research by Roy Morgan, based on responses from 1,767 Australians aged 18 and over, found 81 percent of those polled said the visit did not improve their view of the couple, compared with just 19 percent who reported a more favorable impression.

A source said: "There was no shortage of attention on this trip – the tour was widely covered and clearly reached a large audience – but that exposure did not translate into greater support. If anything, it reinforced existing views rather than changing them, and this polling shows it."

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Public Skepticism Over Royal Rift and Narrative

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry maintained the tour served as a blueprint for the couple's future work.

The figures also highlight broader skepticism about the couple's position relative to the royal family.

While Harry has spoken openly about stepping back from royal duties, and Markle has described herself as the "most trolled person in the entire world," 69 percent of respondents said they did not believe the pair had been treated unfairly by the monarchy.

Meanwhile, 87 percent said the trip would do nothing to repair Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III, 77.

Sources suggested the lukewarm reception reflects ongoing uncertainty about the couple's hybrid public role.

"There is a sense that people remain unconvinced by the 'half-in, half-out' of the royal family approach," the insider noted.

"It can appear inconsistent – part royal tour, part commercial venture – and that ambiguity makes it harder for audiences to connect with what Harry and Meghan are trying to do."

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'Harry and Meghan Are Actively Leveraging their Royal Connections'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle drew backlash for selling her tour outfits via a commission-based online platform.

Another source said the commercial elements of the trip may have undermined its impact.

They added: "Events like the Sydney festival appearance, combined with the promotion of outfits linked to commission-based sales, risk giving the impression that serious engagements are being used to support personal branding. That can dilute the message and draw criticism, particularly in sensitive contexts."

During the visit, Markle attended a two-hour event in Sydney reportedly worth a six-figure fee and later faced backlash after the outfit she wore to meet Bondi attack survivors was made available for purchase online through a platform in which she has a financial stake.

Items including a $440 striped shirt, $139 jeans, and $298 trainers were promoted, with reports suggesting she could earn between 10 and 25 per cent commission on sales.

One palace source said: "This trip feels like one of the clearest indications yet that Harry and Meghan are actively leveraging their royal connections in a commercial context, and it has not gone unnoticed within royal circles. There is genuine concern behind palace doors about how this reflects on the institution as a whole.

"Situations like this tend to intensify existing debates about where the line should be drawn, and whether Harry and Meghan's continued use of royal titles in these circumstances remains appropriate or sustainable."

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Palace Concerns Versus Sussexes' Confidence

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Palace insiders have worried about the commercial nature of the Sussexes' recent engagements.

Despite the criticism, those close to the couple have defended the trip's significance.

A source said: "From the Sussexes/ perspective, this trip has effectively been a real-world trial of how their approach can function, and they believe it delivered the results they were hoping for.

"There is a strong feeling within their camp that they are on the right path – that stepping outside the traditional royal framework while still engaging in high-profile public work is both viable and sustainable. It has reinforced their confidence that this hybrid model, however it is labeled, can serve as a long-term blueprint for how they operate moving forward."

Another insider added Harry remains unfazed by negative reactions.

They said: "Harry has always believed that, over time, perception catches up with reality, and that consistency in how you show up matters more than any short-term criticism.

"His view is that the more opportunities people have to see them in different settings – whether through public engagements or direct interactions – the harder it becomes to sustain the idea that there is some hidden motive behind their actions. He feels that, gradually, those experiences will speak for themselves and challenge the narrative that they are operating with any kind of agenda."

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