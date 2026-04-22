Meghan Markle's 'Death Stare' at Aide in Australia Left Former Sussex Staffers 'PTSD-Stricken' After Clip Went Viral

After Meghan Markle fired off a chilling "death stare" at an aide who rubbed her the wrong way during her faux-royal trip to Australia with Prince Harry, several former Sussex staffers were left 'PTSD-stricken' watching the moment unfold in a viral video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The look came when Markle, 44, spotted her chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, tap Harry, 41, on the back to alert him to fans lining the floors above at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, as the employee received a dagger-like glare from her boss.