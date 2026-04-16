EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Body Language Is Being Branded 'Disgusting' as They Continue 'Fake Royal Tour'

The trip marks their first return to the country since their official royal visit in 2018, though they are no longer working members of the royal family. Their reception has been mixed - with some Australians welcoming them warmly, while others have questioned their relevance and motives, as well as the cost to the country of heavy police security around them.

A source familiar with the backlash said: "There’s a growing view among critics that what they’re presenting feels staged rather than sincere. The body language is being picked apart as overly theatrical, and some are going as far as calling it inappropriate or even disgusting to watch."

The insider added: "The phrase ‘fake royal tour’ is being used because people feel it mimics official duties without the same accountability."

"Others are outraged because Harry has been estranged for years from his father and wider family, while Markle has infamously frozen her ill father out of her life."

"People find it vile they are turning up smiling to promote their 'brand' with all that going on. It just seems cheesy, fake, and a bit rotten."