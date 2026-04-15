EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal Tour' of Australia a 'Dummy Run for Their Shock Return to Britain'

The same source said the stakes surrounding the trip were high.

They added: "This trip is undoubtedly being used as a live testing ground – a way to take the temperature of public opinion, monitor how the media responds, and understand how the Sussexes' global image is currently landing before they consider stepping back onto UK soil.

"The reception they receive in Australia will be closely scrutinized at every level. If the response is positive, it could open the door to further appearances elsewhere this year, but if it is mixed or negative, it will force a serious rethink of their plans."

"Because Australia is a Commonwealth realm where King Charles is still head of state, it carries particular weight," the insider noted. "It is not just another international stop – it is a highly symbolic platform for their re-emergence, and one that will inevitably be watched closely by both the public and the royal household."