EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal Tour' of Australia a 'Dummy Run for Their Shock Return to Britain'
April 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia visit is being viewed by insiders as a "dummy run" for the pair's potential return to Britain, with the couple's so-called "faux royal tour" acting as a test of public reaction ahead of any UK comeback.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and his wife Markle, 44, have embarked on a controversial four-day trip to Australia, visiting Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra for a mix of private, commercial, and charitable engagements.
The visit marks their first return to a Commonwealth realm since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, and their first time in Australia since their official 2018 tour.
The couple, who now live in Montecito, California, are expected to take part in paid speaking events, including Harry's appearance at the InterEdge Summit and Meghan's role as headline guest at a female-focused "Her Best Life" retreat.
A 'Dry Run' for UK Return?
A source familiar with the planning said: "What is being described as a faux royal tour of Australia is, in reality, being approached internally as a full-scale rehearsal for a possible and highly sensitive return to Britain by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
The insider added: "Every element of the trip is being closely managed and analyzed – it is effectively a dry run, or dummy run, in action for their comeback to Britain.
"The idea is to observe how they are received in a Commonwealth nation that still recognizes the King, measure public and media reaction in real time, and use that insight to shape any future plans involving the UK."
'This Trip is Undoubtedly Being Used as a Live Testing Ground'
The same source said the stakes surrounding the trip were high.
They added: "This trip is undoubtedly being used as a live testing ground – a way to take the temperature of public opinion, monitor how the media responds, and understand how the Sussexes' global image is currently landing before they consider stepping back onto UK soil.
"The reception they receive in Australia will be closely scrutinized at every level. If the response is positive, it could open the door to further appearances elsewhere this year, but if it is mixed or negative, it will force a serious rethink of their plans."
"Because Australia is a Commonwealth realm where King Charles is still head of state, it carries particular weight," the insider noted. "It is not just another international stop – it is a highly symbolic platform for their re-emergence, and one that will inevitably be watched closely by both the public and the royal household."
Family Tensions and Security Issues Loom Over Visit
The visit comes amid ongoing questions about the Sussexes' relationship with the royal family.
Meghan has not returned to the UK since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and her and Harry's children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – have not visited since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations that same year.
Harry is expected to return to Britain alone in June to mark a year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham. Reports have suggested Harry is hopeful of a future reunion with his father, King Charles, 77, potentially at Sandringham, although logistical and legal challenges remain.
Ongoing disputes over security arrangements and legal proceedings in the UK have complicated the prospect of family reconciliation.
Sources have also told Radar Charles is reluctant to meet Harry as he fears his son could use their conversation against him or even record it.
During their Australia trip, Harry and Markle will maintain a high-profile schedule, combining advocacy work with commercial opportunities.
Markle's retreat in Sydney includes access to events, meals, and accommodation at the InterContinental hotel, with tickets priced at around $3,000. Harry's speaking engagement in Melbourne is being positioned as part of a broader focus on mental health and leadership.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the visit would highlight the duo's ongoing commitment to mental health, support for the armed forces community, and the importance of shared experiences in driving positive change.