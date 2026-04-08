Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat Crisis — 'Computer Glitch Shows Nearly $100K Worth of Tickets Still Available' for Event... Despite Claims Inventory Was 'Exhausted'

NewsNation's Paula Froelich wrote about the glitch in her Substack, which was picked up by the Reddit board Saint Meghan Markle.

Froelich claimed, "According to my spy, she was allowed to request almost $100,000 in reservations until she was told she was at her limit," and included a screenshot.

"I was able to put a lot of tickets in my cart before it said not enough available," the source wrote.

The journalist noted that it was similar to when Markle's As Ever brand's whopping amount of unsold inventory was revealed by a similar computer glitch in January, which the company later fixed.