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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Australian Retreat Crisis — 'Computer Glitch Shows Nearly $100K Worth of Tickets Still Available' for Event... Despite Claims Inventory Was 'Exhausted'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Nearly $100K of tickets appear to still be available for Meghan Markle's retreat.

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April 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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An internet sleuth claims to have uncovered a computer glitch that appears to show nearly $100,000 worth of tickets still up for grabs at Meghan Markle’s much-mocked Australian wellness retreat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The computer system for purchasing tickets appears to show they can be bought in larger batches, which one prospective attendee used to find out how many seats were still available for the 300-person event at Sydney's InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel.

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Retreat Ticketing Glitch Is Similar to As Ever Inventory Reveal

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A prospective ticket buyer found a glitch showing how many were still available for Meghan Markle's retreat.

NewsNation's Paula Froelich wrote about the glitch in her Substack, which was picked up by the Reddit board Saint Meghan Markle.

Froelich claimed, "According to my spy, she was allowed to request almost $100,000 in reservations until she was told she was at her limit," and included a screenshot.

"I was able to put a lot of tickets in my cart before it said not enough available," the source wrote.

The journalist noted that it was similar to when Markle's As Ever brand's whopping amount of unsold inventory was revealed by a similar computer glitch in January, which the company later fixed.

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29 Tickets Were Still Allegedly Available for Purchase

Photo of conference room
Source: @herbestlife.com

The 'gala dinner' for Meghan Markle's pricey retreat is taking place in a less-than-impressive hotel conference room.

The reader’s screenshot appeared to show the user piling up five VIP experience tickets totaling $15,995 in Australian dollars before adding a staggering 24 more VIP passes worth another $76,776 — bringing the eye-watering cart total to $92,771 before the system finally capped out.

The only real difference between the premium $2,288 USD VIP package and the still-pricey $1,930 USD "early bird" option was table seating closer to the stage in the conference room where the “gala dinner” is set for April 18.

It's there that Markle will give a "fireside chat" Q&A onstage with organizer Gemma O'Neill, then take a "group table photo" with the VIP ticket holders.

The former Suits actress is not scheduled to take part in any of the event's other activities, which include yoga, meditation, manifestation workshops and sound healing sessions.

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More Tickets and Rooms Made Available for Wellness Retreat

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @herbestlife.com

The retreat's homepage took down their 'ticket allocation exhausted' warning as seats are still available.

On the upside, the ticket math suggests that as many as 271 of the 300 seats may already be accounted for.

The Her Best Life retreat’s homepage quietly yanked a banner declaring the “ticket allocation” had been “exhausted,” which had popped up shortly after the March 10 announcement and created the impression that fans were scrambling for the chance to hear Markle speak in person.

O'Neill went on to announce on April 6 that there were still "limited spots" for the retreat and that the hotel had "just kindly released a handful of additional rooms," which included solo options. She noted, "We heard you asking!"

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Meghan Markle's Business Prospects in a Downward Spiral

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's retreat troubles comes on the heels of Netflix canceling her lifestyle series and cutting ties with her As Ever brand.

The retreat is seemingly somewhat of a make-or-break event for the Diva Duchess, who has appeared to burn big bridges in Hollywood when it comes to business opportunities.

Netflix declined to order any more episodes of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. The company then decided to cut ties with her food and wine brand, As Ever, pulling their millions in funding, as it was supposed to be a joint venture promoted on the show.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, previously had another megabucks deal at Spotify, but that ended in 2023 when they were dropped and called "f------ grifters" by the company's head of talk strategy.

While the Los Angeles native is seemingly struggling to sell seats for a small wellness retreat, Harry is finding trouble making a buck as well.

The duke is speaking at a workplace mental health conference in Melbourne two days before his wife's event, but ticket prices to that event have been slashed by half with nearly a week to go.

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