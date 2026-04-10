Meghan Markle Retreat in Chaos: Beauty Influencer 'Disinvited' After Organizers Discover Journalist Career Past — And Now Is Leaking Conference Details

Pezeshki paid $2,699 for the "Her Best Life" retreat, which, in addition to a brief appearance by Markle, includes yoga, manifestation workshops, sound healing sessions and a "gala dinner."

"What I didn’t expect was that after inviting me, taking my money, and welcoming me to the weekend, the organizers of Her Best Life would abruptly refund me the moment they realized I’m a journalist," she wrote in a piece for 7 News online.

Pezeshki has contributed beauty and lifestyle pieces to numerous publications, including InStyle, Elle and Marie Claire. Her articles are less than hard-hitting, including "Five of the Best Wide-Calf Boots Made For Walking This Season," and "The Dyson Airwrap I.D. Is Here and It’s a Gamechanger."

Despite not covering hard news or even royals, she was still floored when the event happily invited her, took her money and then told her to get lost seemingly because of her profession.