Meghan Markle's Estranged Father, 81, Finds Love With Nurse 35 Years His Junior After Leg Amputation — 'I Feel Truly Blessed'
March 30 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's estranged father has found love again with a Filipina nurse 35 years his junior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas Markle, 81, met Rio Canedo, 46, while he recovered from having his left leg below the knee amputated last December.
'Neglected And Sad For Years'
His new partner had no idea who he was when she first met him, and speaking about his shock new relationship, Thomas said he felt "truly blessed."
He also aimed a sly dig at Meghan by saying he felt "neglected and sad for years."
Thomas told The Daily Mail: "I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again.
"After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me."
New Love Unaware Who He Was
Thomas was first introduced to Canedo after he checked into the rehab hospital where she works in Cebu, a city in the Philippines, that the former lighting director and his son Tom Jr, 59, moved to in January 2025.
Thomas, who has never met his son-in-law, Prince Harry, 41, or his grandchildren Archie, six, and four-year-old Lilibet, nearly died after doctors were forced to amputate his left lower leg after a massive blood clot blocked the supply of blood to his foot.
He spent four days in intensive care followed by weeks in hospital before being moved to a specialised rehabilitation unit in another medical centre.
Despite Thomas’s happiness regarding his new relationship, he admits fearing a backlash from the "Sussex Squad," Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s loyal social media following.
Fearing 'Sussex Squad' Backlash
He said: "I know some people will say hurtful things but I don’t care.
"I want to talk about this because I never thought I would ever be happy again.
"I want people to know you’re never too old to find peace and love.
"There’s a lot of negative things going on in the world and if my story can give a little hope to one person, then I'm happy.
"The haters will hate but, to be honest, I don't give a damn. Life is for living. There's nothing more important in life than love."
Thomas became estranged from Meghan, 44, after he suffered two heart attacks on the eve of her May 2018 wedding and was unable to walk her down the aisle.
Meghan entered St. George’s Chapel on her own and was escorted partway down the aisle by King Charles, with her mother Doria being the only member of her family at the wedding.
Thomas claims he made repeated attempts to contact his daughter privately before eventually going public in a bid to reach her.
He said: "I still don't know why she ghosted me."
In his memoir Spare, Harry claimed Meghan "lost" her father after Thomas started speaking to the Press.