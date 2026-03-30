Meghan Markle's Estranged Father, 81, Finds Love With Nurse 35 Years His Junior After Leg Amputation — 'I Feel Truly Blessed'

His new partner had no idea who he was when she first met him, and speaking about his shock new relationship, Thomas said he felt "truly blessed."

He also aimed a sly dig at Meghan by saying he felt "neglected and sad for years."

Thomas told The Daily Mail: "I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again.

"After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me."