EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Named First in Line to the Throne — Royal Exile Ridiculed as Memoir Named 'Top Toilet Book'
March 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has found himself at the center of fresh ridicule after his memoir Spare was named one of Britain's top "toilet books."
The 41-year-old royal rebel's autobiography, released in January 2023, has topped a new survey of U.K. readers' bathroom habits, beating titles including Toby Young's How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, George Orwell's 1984, and Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time.
Toilet Paper Brand Poll Ranks 'Spare' at Number One
The poll, commissioned by toilet paper brand Cushelle, highlighted how Britons increasingly use reading as a form of escape during short breaks in the bathroom, with 41-year-old Harry's candid, episodic storytelling proving particularly suited to quick, intermittent reading.
A palace source said, "For Harry, this is the kind of recognition he could have done without. Being placed at the top of a list like this risks turning what was intended as a deeply personal and serious account into something people associate with casual, even dismissive consumption, and it makes him even more of a laughing stock than he already is."
"There is a sense that it feeds into the narrative some critics have pushed – that his story is being treated more as a curiosity than a legacy-defining work," the insider noted.
The source continued: "At the same time, there is an irony that cannot be ignored. The book's structure, short, vivid, confessional passages, makes it ideal for dipping in and out of, which is exactly how people tend to read in that setting. But for Harry, who saw Spare as a way to reclaim his voice and position, this kind of framing can feel reductive. It opens him up to ridicule, particularly in Britain, where public sentiment toward him remains divided.
"People are joking the only throne he is now capable of getting near is the white one in people's bathrooms!"
Why 'Spare' is the Perfect Escape
Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings, who contributed to the book poll research, offered a different perspective on Harry's book's popularity.
She said: "The toilet is one of the few places where people feel briefly removed from demands and social expectations, so they often gravitate toward books that are immersive, conversational, or even a little provocative. A memoir like Spare fits that perfectly; it's easy to dip in and out of, emotionally engaging, driven by personal storytelling, and no coincidence that its title could also be interpreted as precious 'spare' time."
The study also revealed broader habits around bathroom use, with Britons visiting the toilet an average of six times a day and spending just over five minutes per visit, amounting to roughly seven days a year. Nearly a third of parents admitted to occasionally using bathroom trips as a way to escape their children, while a quarter said they retreat there to avoid their partner, and 22 percent to evade work colleagues.
Hemmings added: "Modern life is overwhelmingly noisy, digitally, socially, emotionally. People are overstimulated and under-rested.
"The bathroom, uniquely, is a space where boundaries are culturally respected. Behind a closed door, you have permission to pause. It's no coincidence that people extend their bathroom visits - whether by desire or subconsciously. They're not just relieving themselves; they're taking a precious moment for emotional regulation."
Cushelle's campaign also introduced a novelty concept, a fully flushable magazine titled Porcelain, printed on toilet tissue with flush-safe ink. Distributed via social media giveaways, the publication is designed to be read and disposed of page by page, reflecting what the company describes as a shift toward "single-use, guilt-free distraction."
Regionally, Aberdeen emerged as Britain's most frequent bathroom-visiting city, while Cambridge recorded the longest average time per visit.