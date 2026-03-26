RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has found himself at the center of fresh ridicule after his memoir Spare was named one of Britain's top "toilet books." The 41-year-old royal rebel's autobiography, released in January 2023, has topped a new survey of U.K. readers' bathroom habits, beating titles including Toby Young's How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, George Orwell's 1984, and Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time.

Article continues below advertisement

Toilet Paper Brand Poll Ranks 'Spare' at Number One

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' topped a U.K. survey of 'toilet books.'

The poll, commissioned by toilet paper brand Cushelle, highlighted how Britons increasingly use reading as a form of escape during short breaks in the bathroom, with 41-year-old Harry's candid, episodic storytelling proving particularly suited to quick, intermittent reading. A palace source said, "For Harry, this is the kind of recognition he could have done without. Being placed at the top of a list like this risks turning what was intended as a deeply personal and serious account into something people associate with casual, even dismissive consumption, and it makes him even more of a laughing stock than he already is."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Readers favored the book for its short, candid, and episodic storytelling.

"There is a sense that it feeds into the narrative some critics have pushed – that his story is being treated more as a curiosity than a legacy-defining work," the insider noted. The source continued: "At the same time, there is an irony that cannot be ignored. The book's structure, short, vivid, confessional passages, makes it ideal for dipping in and out of, which is exactly how people tend to read in that setting. But for Harry, who saw Spare as a way to reclaim his voice and position, this kind of framing can feel reductive. It opens him up to ridicule, particularly in Britain, where public sentiment toward him remains divided. "People are joking the only throne he is now capable of getting near is the white one in people's bathrooms!"

Article continues below advertisement

Why 'Spare' is the Perfect Escape

Source: MEGA Psychologist Jo Hemmings said the book is perfect for quick, private escapes.

Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings, who contributed to the book poll research, offered a different perspective on Harry's book's popularity. She said: "The toilet is one of the few places where people feel briefly removed from demands and social expectations, so they often gravitate toward books that are immersive, conversational, or even a little provocative. A memoir like Spare fits that perfectly; it's easy to dip in and out of, emotionally engaging, driven by personal storytelling, and no coincidence that its title could also be interpreted as precious 'spare' time." The study also revealed broader habits around bathroom use, with Britons visiting the toilet an average of six times a day and spending just over five minutes per visit, amounting to roughly seven days a year. Nearly a third of parents admitted to occasionally using bathroom trips as a way to escape their children, while a quarter said they retreat there to avoid their partner, and 22 percent to evade work colleagues.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry originally intended the book to be a serious, legacy-defining work.