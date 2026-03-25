'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Could Land in Court and Pay Neighbor's Medical Bills After Wild Fight Is Caught On Camera — Despite Investigation Being Closed

"It is certainly possible that his neighbor will file a civil lawsuit against him for his medical bills and pain and suffering, and possibly punitive damages," celebrity criminal defense attorney Seth J. Zuckerman revealed on March 25.

"Despite the police declaring that Ritchson was acting in self-defense, a civil case can be brought because it requires a lower burden of proof – preponderance of evidence – whereas a criminal case requires beyond a reasonable doubt,” the legal eagle continued.

Taylor claimed Ritchson had been driving dangerously through the streets of their upscale neighborhood when he stepped in and tried to get him to stop. He asserted that the 6-foot-3 War Machine star then "kicked the crap out of me," while showing off numerous cuts to his forehead, face, and nose.