'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Could Land in Court and Pay Neighbor's Medical Bills After Wild Fight Is Caught On Camera — Despite Investigation Being Closed
March 25 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Even though authorities declined to file criminal charges against Alan Ritchson after the Reacher star got in a brawl with a neighbor, he may not be out of the woods when it comes to a courtroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators with the Brentwood, Tennessee, Police Department determined the star acted in self-defense after Ronnie Taylor confronted the actor while he was riding his motorcycle. However, Taylor ended up bloodied and scratched up after Ritchson gave him a beat-down that was caught on video by a homeowner.
Ronnie Taylor Could Bring a Civil Lawsuit Against Alan Ritchson
"It is certainly possible that his neighbor will file a civil lawsuit against him for his medical bills and pain and suffering, and possibly punitive damages," celebrity criminal defense attorney Seth J. Zuckerman revealed on March 25.
"Despite the police declaring that Ritchson was acting in self-defense, a civil case can be brought because it requires a lower burden of proof – preponderance of evidence – whereas a criminal case requires beyond a reasonable doubt,” the legal eagle continued.
Taylor claimed Ritchson had been driving dangerously through the streets of their upscale neighborhood when he stepped in and tried to get him to stop. He asserted that the 6-foot-3 War Machine star then "kicked the crap out of me," while showing off numerous cuts to his forehead, face, and nose.
Brawl Quickly Escalated
While the video taken by the homeowner whose front yard the brawl occurred on seemed to show Ritchson was the one throwing all the punches, his own helmet camera revealed what happened from his perspective.
It showed Ritchson having to quickly slow down as Taylor ran into the street in front of him, shouting, and causing the motorcycle to crash to the ground.
The two men got in a screaming match, as the Fast X star demanded, "Don't stand in the front of a f------- bike again, dude," and pushed Taylor to the ground.
As the actor yelled that his neighbor was endangering his "safety," Taylor said he had already called the cops on Ritchson for his driving habits, calling him a "f------ lunatic" and warning that "kids are playing around here."
Why Ronnie Taylor's Compensation Could be 'Reduced'
Things continued to escalate as Taylor refused to back off, continuing to block Ritchson from driving away and repeatedly raving that the Hollywood hunk was a "f------ lunatic."
Ritchson demanded to know if the man was out of his "goddamn mind," and got off his cycle, proceeding to strike Taylor several times.
Zuckerman noted since there were two to tango in the dust-up, Taylor might not get a huge settlement out of the Motor City actor.
"If the victim is found partially at fault, which is likely the case here, the potential compensation would be reduced," he explained. "Ritchson can file counterclaims against the neighbor, but it doesn’t appear that Ritchson was harmed in any way."
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Alan Ritchson Jokes About His 'Crazy Week'
Ritchson was in a much better mood by March 26, five days after the heated confrontation, as he was putting the finishing touches on the upcoming season of Reacher.
"Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week!" the Amazon Prime star captioned the Instagram video while showing off his surroundings.
He added, "That’s a wrap for me on post-production – #Reacher Season 4. This is, without a doubt, the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride," while making an inside joke about the motorcycle clash, "Firing on all cylinders… as it were."