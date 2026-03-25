EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Cop Quiz — Disgraced Ex-Duchess 'On the Run in America' as She 'Now Faces Grilling By Epstein Scandal Detectives'

Financial pressures are also said to be a factor. Ferguson is believed to be exploring opportunities in the U.S., including a potential memoir, but sources say publishers remain cautious.

Another insider said: "There is a perception that any project connected to Sarah carries a level of reputational risk, particularly given the ongoing sensitivities around Epstein. That has made it harder for her to secure the kind of deals she might once have expected."

Presley is understood to be encouraging Ferguson to remain engaged and consider rebuilding her life in the U.S. despite the challenges.

A source claimed: "Priscilla has been a steady presence, urging her not to withdraw completely and to think about how she can reshape her future. The message has been that while things may never return to how they were, there is still a path forward if she is willing to adapt."

Those within Ferguson's circle say the coming months are likely to be decisive as she balances the pressures of public scrutiny, financial realities, and the search for stability in a markedly changed life.

Ferguson's ex, Andrew, has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his s-- abusing pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

He was freed after a near-12-hour grilling by cops after he was arrested last month on his 66th birthday, but Ferguson has so far avoided being officially questioned by detectives as part of the case.