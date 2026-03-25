EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Cop Quiz — Disgraced Ex-Duchess 'On the Run in America' as She 'Now Faces Grilling By Epstein Scandal Detectives'
March 25 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be living a transient life in the United States while facing the prospect of renewed scrutiny linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – with insiders claiming the former Duchess of York is bracing for possible questioning as investigators continue to revisit historic associations against her and her former husband, Andrew Windsor, in relation to the late pedophile.
Sarah Ferguson Prepares for Legal Storm
The 66-year-old royal exile has not been seen publicly in the U.K. since December, and a source tells us she has moved between the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, the French Alps, and Ireland before arriving in New York.
Ferguson is now thought to be staying with Priscilla Presley as she attempts to navigate a period of personal and financial uncertainty following her departure from Royal Lodge and the loss of royal status.
An insider close to Ferguson told us: "There is a growing sense that Sarah is trying to stay under the radar while also preparing herself for the possibility of being drawn back into the Epstein case.
"Even if she has not been formally approached, the expectation that she could face questions at some stage is something she is very aware of."
The source added: "It has created an atmosphere where she feels she cannot fully settle or move forward, because there is always the chance that scrutiny could intensify again.
"Fergie's current lifestyle reflects that uncertainty. She is moving carefully, relying on a very small network of trusted people, and avoiding unnecessary visibility. There is a feeling that she is almost in a holding pattern, waiting to see what happens next while trying to manage the practical realities of day-to-day life.
The insider noted, "From the outside it may look like she is simply relocating, but internally it feels much more precarious; as though she is trying to stay one step ahead of renewed attention and a possible police grilling over Epstein."
The Presley Lifeline
Those close to Ferguson describe her current living arrangements as temporary and heavily dependent on the goodwill of her few remaining pals.
One source said she has been staying at Presley's home as a short-term solution, leaning on their long-standing friendship, which developed through Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023 at 54.
A friend said, "The contrast with her former life is stark. Sarah was once rooted in a very structured, high-profile environment, and now she is adjusting to something far less stable. It is not just about where she is living, it is about the uncertainty that comes with it."
The pal added the shift has taken an emotional toll as Ferguson adapts to a markedly different reality.
Financial pressures are also said to be a factor. Ferguson is believed to be exploring opportunities in the U.S., including a potential memoir, but sources say publishers remain cautious.
Another insider said: "There is a perception that any project connected to Sarah carries a level of reputational risk, particularly given the ongoing sensitivities around Epstein. That has made it harder for her to secure the kind of deals she might once have expected."
Presley is understood to be encouraging Ferguson to remain engaged and consider rebuilding her life in the U.S. despite the challenges.
A source claimed: "Priscilla has been a steady presence, urging her not to withdraw completely and to think about how she can reshape her future. The message has been that while things may never return to how they were, there is still a path forward if she is willing to adapt."
Those within Ferguson's circle say the coming months are likely to be decisive as she balances the pressures of public scrutiny, financial realities, and the search for stability in a markedly changed life.
Ferguson's ex, Andrew, has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his s-- abusing pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
He was freed after a near-12-hour grilling by cops after he was arrested last month on his 66th birthday, but Ferguson has so far avoided being officially questioned by detectives as part of the case.