EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest's Shocking 'New Face' Unpacked — Top Plastic Surgeon Blames 'Facial Deflation' Phenomenon for 'Harsh' and 'Skeletal' Appearance
May 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest shocked fans with his unrecognizable "new face" at a Los Angeles event this week, and a top plastic surgeon exclusively broke down for RadarOnline.com what could be causing the "skeletal" look.
The 53-year-old's visage appeared very drawn and gaunt at the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's Taste For A Cure gala, and Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. believes Seacrest could be suffering from the "increasingly common phenomenon of facial deflation."
Why Ryan Seacrest's Face Looks 'Leaner and More Hollow'
From a professional aesthetic standpoint, Dr. Hovsepian said the noticeable changes in Seacrest's face didn't appear to be from "aggressive plastic surgery" and more like a combination of factors, which include "significant facial fat loss, natural male aging, possible conservative aesthetic maintenance, and unforgiving lighting/video" from the red carpet appearance.
The face-lift maestro said the most apparent change was that Seacrest was sporting a "leaner and more hollow" look, especially through the cheeks, temples, and lower face.
"In men, even modest facial volume loss can look dramatic because male facial attractiveness depends heavily on structure, shadow, and skeletal definition. When fat volume drops too much, the same definition that once looked youthful can begin to read as gaunt," he explained.
Ryan Seacrest Seemingly Suffering From 'Facial Deflation' Phenomena
Dr. Hovsepian believes Seacrest's visage is the result of a rapid weight loss, which has been blamed for cases of "Ozempic face" around Hollywood.
While he can't say whether or not the longtime American Idol host has ever used a GLP-1 medication specifically, "the visual pattern we are seeing – hollowing through the midface, sharper facial transitions, temple deflation, and increased skeletal visibility – is very similar to the facial volume changes we increasingly see in patients after rapid or significant weight reduction."
Dr. Hovsepian points out that "Facial fat is not simply 'extra weight.' It is actually one of the most important structural components of youthful appearance."
As a result, rapid body-fat reduction can lead to "facial deflation."
While Seacrest has not discussed GLP-1 use, he eats a strict Mediterranean diet and does punishing workouts regularly, even though fans have been concerned he's losing too much weight and looking "frail."
Facial Volume Restoration Procedures Are 'More Forgiving' for Women Than Men
The doctor notes that facial deflation changes are more noticeable in men than in women
"When rapid fat loss occurs, those transitions become harsher and more skeletal very quickly. A man can go from looking athletic and defined to looking gaunt or depleted in a surprisingly short period of time," he explained.
The nip-and-tuck expert says that for women, facial volume restoration procedures can be "more forgiving aesthetically."
However, for men, "overfilling can feminize the face. That makes treatment much more nuanced."
Treatments Ryan Seacrest Could Pursue to Fight Facial Deflation
Dr. Hovsepian said he would take a "conservative, structural approach to treatment rather than pursuing anything overly aggressive" when it comes to patients dealing with facial delation.
Treatments could include restoring volume in the temples, adding deep midface support, and subtly blending the under-eye area.
He would also recommend that patients undergo collagen-stimulating regenerative treatments to improve overall skin quality and focus on nutritional stability while maintaining a healthy weight.
The aesthetic expert noted, "The objective is not to create an artificially full face, but to restore vitality while preserving masculine anatomy and natural identity."