EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest's Shocking 'New Face' Unpacked — Top Plastic Surgeon Blames 'Facial Deflation' Phenomenon for 'Harsh' and 'Skeletal' Appearance

Dr. Hovsepian believes Seacrest's visage is the result of a rapid weight loss, which has been blamed for cases of "Ozempic face" around Hollywood.

While he can't say whether or not the longtime American Idol host has ever used a GLP-1 medication specifically, "the visual pattern we are seeing – hollowing through the midface, sharper facial transitions, temple deflation, and increased skeletal visibility – is very similar to the facial volume changes we increasingly see in patients after rapid or significant weight reduction."

Dr. Hovsepian points out that "Facial fat is not simply 'extra weight.' It is actually one of the most important structural components of youthful appearance."

As a result, rapid body-fat reduction can lead to "facial deflation."

While Seacrest has not discussed GLP-1 use, he eats a strict Mediterranean diet and does punishing workouts regularly, even though fans have been concerned he's losing too much weight and looking "frail."