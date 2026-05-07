Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Stuns Fans With 'New Face' Months After Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Sparked Health Concerns

picture of ryan seacrest
Source: @PauseRewindHQ/X

Ryan Seacrest showed off his 'new face' on the red carpet at a charity event in Los Angeles.

May 7 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ryan Seacrest shocked fans with a "new face" at a charity event in Los Angeles, weeks after his shrinking waistline sparked health concerns.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Idol host, 53, looked almost unrecognizable at the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's Taste For A Cure gala, where he spoke to reporters on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Got An Everything Lift'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of ryan seacrest
Source: @PauseRewindHQ/X

Fans speculated on social media what treatments the host may have splashed out on.

Article continues below advertisement

But viewers were clearly distracted by his appearance and took to social media to speculate exactly what tweaks the presenter has splashed out on.

One user said, "What happened to his face," and another pondered: "Did he get a lash lift?"

"He got an everything lift," one speculated.

A fourth chimed in: "His face makes me feel uncomfortable," and one more pleaded, "Can we all just start aging naturally, please."

Article continues below advertisement

Startling New Look

Source: @PauseRewindHQ

Seacrest showed off his fresh look while chatting to reporters.

Article continues below advertisement

Seacrest's startling new look comes hot on the heels of a surprising love-life confession — dropped right in the middle of a Wheel of Fortune episode.

During March's Love Is in the Air special, where couples battled it out on the long-running game show, Seacrest turned to the cameras and revealed he's been swiping on Tinder — nearly two years after his split from model Aubrey Paige.

"I love Love Is in the Air," he joked, adding, "And I'll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it."

Co-host Vanna White, who tied the knot with John Donaldson in January, chimed in: "Love will be in the air next time. I promise."

Article continues below advertisement

Drastic Weight-Loss

picture Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

The presenter sparked health fears courtesy of slimmed down appearance on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Liam Payne and Simon Cowell

EXCLUSIVE: Full Extent of Simon Cowell's Pain Over Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Death Finally Laid Bare

Margot Robbie's sculpted look has fueled surgery rumors as questions swirl around the 'Barbie' star.

EXCLUSIVE: Did Margot Robbie Really Go Under the Knife? Radar Peels Back Truth About 'Barbie' Star's Sculptural New Makeover

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Radar recently told how Seacrest is too obsessed with work to find love.

An insider: "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. It's reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.

"The guy's whole life revolves around work, and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."

We also told how the Wheel of Fortune host's recent slim-down has been so drastic that some fans are struggling to recognize him,

"Is that Ryan Seacrest? He is not looking well," said one viewer.

Another added: "Ryan is too thin, and his face looks gaunt."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

Pals say single Seacrest is too focused on his TV career to find love.

Dubbed "the busiest man in Hollywood," Seacrest insisted he's eating plenty and revealed he's simply following a Mediterranean-style diet and an exercise routine that includes Pilates and strength training.

"But he doesn't look healthy," said a source close to the host. "His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks, and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny. He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that."

The source said: "Seacrest has been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune.

"Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly American Top 40countdown program. He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.