Ryan Seacrest Stuns Fans With 'New Face' Months After Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Sparked Health Concerns

Meanwhile, Radar recently told how Seacrest is too obsessed with work to find love.

An insider: "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. It's reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.

"The guy's whole life revolves around work, and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."

We also told how the Wheel of Fortune host's recent slim-down has been so drastic that some fans are struggling to recognize him,

"Is that Ryan Seacrest? He is not looking well," said one viewer.

Another added: "Ryan is too thin, and his face looks gaunt."