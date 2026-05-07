Ryan Seacrest Stuns Fans With 'New Face' Months After Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Sparked Health Concerns
May 7 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest shocked fans with a "new face" at a charity event in Los Angeles, weeks after his shrinking waistline sparked health concerns.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Idol host, 53, looked almost unrecognizable at the 9th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's Taste For A Cure gala, where he spoke to reporters on the red carpet.
'He Got An Everything Lift'
But viewers were clearly distracted by his appearance and took to social media to speculate exactly what tweaks the presenter has splashed out on.
One user said, "What happened to his face," and another pondered: "Did he get a lash lift?"
"He got an everything lift," one speculated.
A fourth chimed in: "His face makes me feel uncomfortable," and one more pleaded, "Can we all just start aging naturally, please."
Startling New Look
Seacrest's startling new look comes hot on the heels of a surprising love-life confession — dropped right in the middle of a Wheel of Fortune episode.
During March's Love Is in the Air special, where couples battled it out on the long-running game show, Seacrest turned to the cameras and revealed he's been swiping on Tinder — nearly two years after his split from model Aubrey Paige.
"I love Love Is in the Air," he joked, adding, "And I'll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it."
Co-host Vanna White, who tied the knot with John Donaldson in January, chimed in: "Love will be in the air next time. I promise."
Drastic Weight-Loss
Meanwhile, Radar recently told how Seacrest is too obsessed with work to find love.
An insider: "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. It's reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.
"The guy's whole life revolves around work, and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."
We also told how the Wheel of Fortune host's recent slim-down has been so drastic that some fans are struggling to recognize him,
"Is that Ryan Seacrest? He is not looking well," said one viewer.
Another added: "Ryan is too thin, and his face looks gaunt."
Dubbed "the busiest man in Hollywood," Seacrest insisted he's eating plenty and revealed he's simply following a Mediterranean-style diet and an exercise routine that includes Pilates and strength training.
"But he doesn't look healthy," said a source close to the host. "His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks, and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny. He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that."
The source said: "Seacrest has been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune.
"Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly American Top 40countdown program. He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."