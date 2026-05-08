EXCLUSIVE: Huge Female Singer Sparks Fears She's on Brink of Death Aged 74 After Medics Plunge Her Into Induced Coma
May 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Bonnie Tyler has sparked huge fears for her health after the 74-year-old singer was placed in an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, with sources close to the Welsh star telling RadarOnline.com her inner circle has been left "deeply worried" by the sudden turn in her condition.
The Holding Out for a Hero singer was rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal – where she owns a home and spends much of the year alongside time in South Wales – for what was initially described as an urgent stomach procedure
While the operation itself was said to have gone well, doctors later decided to place Tyler, who became a global rock icon with her husky voice, chart-topping anthems, and Grammy nominations, into an induced coma to aid her recovery.
The development has prompted an outpouring of concern from fans across Europe, where the Grammy-nominated performer remains a major touring draw more than four decades after the release of Total Eclipse of the Heart.
'This Has Come As an Enormous Shock'
A spokesperson for Bonnie said, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."
One source close to the singer said those around Tyler had been shaken by the seriousness of the medical emergency.
The insider added, "Bonnie has always been incredibly resilient and energetic, so to hear she has been placed into a coma has frightened a lot of people around her. Everyone is hoping this is purely precautionary and that she pulls through quickly."
Another source familiar with the situation said Tyler's family had flown to Portugal to be close to her bedside.
They said: "It all happened very suddenly. Bonnie was in good spirits recently and still talking about future performances, so this has come as an enormous shock."
Hospital In Faro Confirms Emergency Procedure
The hitmaker's official website confirmed earlier this week that she had undergone surgery after being admitted to hospital in Faro.
A statement on Tyler's website reads: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating.
"We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."
Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, South Wales, rose to international fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including It's a Heartache and Total Eclipse of the Heart.
Known for her distinctive raspy voice, she has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, earning three Grammy nominations and an MBE in 2022 for services to music.
Despite her age, Tyler had repeatedly insisted she had no plans to step away from performing.
She recently said, "I started singing when I was 17, and I never thought I'd still be doing it at this age. I've slowed down a little bit, but I know now that I will never retire.
"Even though I was so lucky because I was in Portugal when the first lockdown was announced, by the end of it, I'd had enough. I was going crazy. I needed to get back out there on the road!"