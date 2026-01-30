EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Shocks Fans With 'Skeletal Face' Amid Fears He is 'Working Himself Out to Death'

In a clip shared from the show’s set, Seacrest appeared jubilant, hugging White and smiling broadly – but viewers focused less on the celebration and more on what they described as his increasingly gaunt face and "skeletal" appearance.

Social media reaction was swift.

"That’s Ryan Seacrest? No way. Absolutely no way," one shocked user wrote, while another added more cautiously, "Wow, Ryan Seacrest looks... different."

A third asked: "Why are so many people in Hollywood suddenly starting to look like this?"

The speculation ranged from fears of illness to suggestions Seacrest might secretly be using Ozempic or similar weight-loss drugs.