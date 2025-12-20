Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White's Getting 'Cold Feet'! 'Wheel of Fortune' Icon Stalls Hawaii Wedding as She Focuses on Her Career... And It's Leaving Fiancé John Donaldson Frustrated

Vanna White has stalled her Hawaii wedding as her career focus grows, leaving fiancé John Donaldson frustrated.
Vanna White has stalled her Hawaii wedding as her career focus grows, leaving fiancé John Donaldson frustrated.

Dec. 20 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Flip-flopping Vanna White still hasn't committed to tying the knot with longtime love John Donaldson – and the Wheel of Fortune beauty's cold feet are causing major trouble in the couple's 13-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Wheel's letter turner, 68, and her businessman beau had earmarked Hawaii as the dream destination for their nuptials – only for White to hit the brakes on their wedding plans.

On-Off Wedding Plans Test Relationship

John Donaldson is 'frustrated as Vanna White keeps delaying their long-planned Hawaii wedding.'
John Donaldson is 'frustrated as Vanna White keeps delaying their long-planned Hawaii wedding.'

An insider said: "They looked dead-set to make it happen later this year, but her schedule got in the way. Once again, Vanna is avoiding setting the date.

"She wants to get married and then she doesn't, and the indecision is getting on John's nerves."

Besides her game show gig, which she's held for over 42 years, White has many other business interests, including real estate.

She started dating Donaldson, who owns a successful construction company, in 2012 – a decade after she split from restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, father of her two kids.

Career First, Wedding Keeps Waiting

Sources claimed after 13 years together, White is prioritizing work over setting a date.
Sources claimed after 13 years together, White is prioritizing work over setting a date.

Sources said Donaldson doesn't mind that his honey has no intention of quitting her highly paid TV job, which sees her rake in an estimated $10 million a year, but he's longing to make her his bride.

The insider added: "John loves her dearly and doesn't see why they can't commit to this now after more than a decade together, but Vanna won't be pressured.

"Her career is taking up all her time and headspace right now, so John's going to have to wait. It'll be a test of patience for sure."

