EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White's Getting 'Cold Feet'! 'Wheel of Fortune' Icon Stalls Hawaii Wedding as She Focuses on Her Career... And It's Leaving Fiancé John Donaldson Frustrated

According to sources, Wheel's letter turner, 68, and her businessman beau had earmarked Hawaii as the dream destination for their nuptials – only for White to hit the brakes on their wedding plans.

Flip-flopping Vanna White still hasn't committed to tying the knot with longtime love John Donaldson – and the Wheel of Fortune beauty's cold feet are causing major trouble in the couple's 13-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

John Donaldson is 'frustrated as Vanna White keeps delaying their long-planned Hawaii wedding.'

An insider said: "They looked dead-set to make it happen later this year, but her schedule got in the way. Once again, Vanna is avoiding setting the date.

"She wants to get married and then she doesn't, and the indecision is getting on John's nerves."

Besides her game show gig, which she's held for over 42 years, White has many other business interests, including real estate.

She started dating Donaldson, who owns a successful construction company, in 2012 – a decade after she split from restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, father of her two kids.