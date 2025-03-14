Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White 'Putting Romance With Boyfriend John Donaldson on the Line' Due to her 'Rabid Devotion to Hit Game Show Job'

Source: MEGA

Vanna White is said to be gambling that her partner John Donaldson will put up with her 'workaholism.'

March 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Leggy letter-turner Vanna White is said to be putting her romance on the back burner as she spins out about the changes on Wheel of Fortune – with her soaring stress-levels not helping the game show gal maintain her relationship with devoted beau John Donaldson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The show's taking so much of her time and energy that it hasn't left much opportunity for loving or date nights," an insider told us. "Even when she's not working, she's stressing over all the changes and challenges on set."

Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest's arrival and Pat Sajak's exit have piled pressures onto Vanna White's already busy life, sources say.

According to our source, the past year was hectic for White, 68, after longtime host Pat Sajak, 78, was unhappily "forced" into retirement – and replaced with 50-year-old emcee Ryan Seacrest on a redesigned set.

"A lot of people don't like change – and Vanna is one of them," the insider warned. "Unsurprisingly, she hasn't been in the mood for love in a long while."

The source added "commitment-shy" White – said to have a "rabid devotion" to her glamorous job – knows her busy schedule must be difficult for her loyal boyfriend of 13 years, who's been itching to get hitched.

Source: MEGA

John Donaldson hopes a romantic trip to Italy will reignite his bond with White.

Now, sources told RadarOnline.com the couple plans to reignite their faltering spark with a summer trip to Italy.

"The hope is they can reconnect on an intimate level and fall in love all over again," our insider said.

They added: "Vanna is telling friends they need a little romance and fun to get back on track."

