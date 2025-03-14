EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White 'Putting Romance With Boyfriend John Donaldson on the Line' Due to her 'Rabid Devotion to Hit Game Show Job'

Leggy letter-turner Vanna White is said to be putting her romance on the back burner as she spins out about the changes on Wheel of Fortune – with her soaring stress-levels not helping the game show gal maintain her relationship with devoted beau John Donaldson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The show's taking so much of her time and energy that it hasn't left much opportunity for loving or date nights," an insider told us. "Even when she's not working, she's stressing over all the changes and challenges on set."