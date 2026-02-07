Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Host Ryan Seacrest's Dramatic Weight Loss Sparks Panic — With Fans Insisting 'He Doesn't Look Healthy'

Ryan Seacrest's weight loss has alarmed fans as many believe his appearance signals growing health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Feb. 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest's recent slimdown has been so drastic, some Wheel of Fortune fans are struggling to recognize him, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Is that Ryan Seacrest? He is not looking well," said one fan.

Another added: "Ryan is too thin, and his face looks gaunt."

Insiders Question Seacrest’s Health Claims

A source said Ryan Seacrest's clothes now hang loosely as concerns grow over his appearance.
Dubbed "the busiest man in Hollywood," Seacrest, 50, insisted he's eating plenty and revealed he's simply following a Mediterranean-style diet and an exercise routine that includes Pilates and strength training.

"But he doesn't look healthy," said a source close to the host. "His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks, and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny. He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that."

Insiders Claim Seacrest Is Exhausted All The Time

The source noted Seacrest is worn down by 'American Idol,' 'Wheel of Fortune,' and radio duties.
The source said: "Seacrest has been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune.

"Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly American Top 40 countdown program. He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."

