Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Looks Unrecognizable as 'Overworked' TV Host Shows off Biceps in New Workout Video... After He Sparked Concerned Over 'Too Thin' Appearance

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest showed off that he's got a buff bod amid criticism he's become too thin.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest put concerns about his plummeting weight temporarily to rest by proving he's got a buff bod that can pump iron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Wheel of Fortune host, 50, worried fans with his frail appearance lately, but then posted a thirst trap showing off his bulging biceps to prove he's healthy and in good shape.

Seacrest's Buff Body

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Seacrest's arm muscles looked far bigger than in previous photos.

Seacrest shared a video wearing a snug T-shirt and leg-baring shorts as he sat on a gym bench, doing curls with 30-pound weights in each hand.

The hardest working man in showbiz proved he puts just as much effort into his fitness sessions as he does into his career. Seacrest had his eyes laser-focused straight ahead, bursting out steady, strong breaths with each curl before hitting the end of his 10 rep set.

While his ripped arm muscles were visible, it was clear Seacrest was jacked underneath his shirt, as his chest heaved forward with each of his lifts.

"The trick is to wear a T-shirt two sizes too small," the American Idol host wrote in the caption while disabling the comments.

Fans Left Worried Over Seacrest's 'Thin' Appearance

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Fans fear Seacrest doesn't eat enough calories to maintain a healthy weight amid his strenuous workouts.

Seacrest has shared workout photos in the past, but still received critical comments about how he looked too thin.

In an October 5 photo, wearing heavy ankle weights while doing arm raises with hand weights, the TV personality got plenty of feedback that he looked like he needed a meal or five.

"Love you, Ryan, but you look too skinny, especially in your face!" one fan wrote, while a second pleaded, "Strong but very gaunt. Speak with your trainer about the diet, Ryan. You may need more calories for these high-intensity workouts."

"All for training, but your nutrition deficits are very apparent. Fire your meals team and get a better one," a third person noted, while a fourth told the star, "Now go eat some food, you look too thin."

Watching What He Eats

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Seacrest's Mediterranean diet isn't considered protein-rich, which is necessary for bulking up muscles.

Seacrest ran himself ragged commuting between Los Angeles and New York during the six years he co-hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan, which he exited in 2023 due to his grueling schedule.

However, Seacrest still looked for ways to keep trim, including taking a shot of olive oil before his morning coffee each day to help with "weight loss."

The radio personality revealed in a May 2023 interview that he favored a "Mediterranean diet " consisting mainly of "vegetables, fish, and salad."

Seacrest confessed that he didn't "eat a ton of meat" and didn't seem to focus on protein-rich foods that many fitness freaks favor for building and maintaining muscle.

'Running on Empty'

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

Seacrest is 'desperate' to build up muscles but is still to thin.

"He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's indulging in pasta and carbs, and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that,' a source shared in early November.

Even though Seacrest cut back on Live, he still has his syndicated morning radio show, American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest, his TV hosting gigs, and a wildly successful production company.

"He's been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune," said the insider. "He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."

A separate source claimed Seacrest's fitness addiction stemmed from a midlife crisis.

"He's desperate to build himself up, targeting every area of his body. It's exhausting, but he's going for it," the insider dished.

"But sadly, he's still skinny as a weed, and it angers him that he's so thin in comparison to some of these Hollywood hunks he hangs out with," the source continued.

As a result, "It's fueled a total midlife crisis. He's 50 and fears he's running out of time. He's constantly striving to challenge himself and exhaust himself doing these workouts."

