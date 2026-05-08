Secret UFO Vault Exposed: See the Pentagon's Creepiest Evidence of 'Extraterrestrial Life' — Including Mysterious Objects in the Sky

The release of more than 160 government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has ignited theories and speculation about life outside of Earth, RadarOnline.com can report. But the thousands of previously classified and hidden pages of testimony, photos, videos and recordings may leave more questions than answers.

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NASA Photograph From the Apollo 17 Mission in1972

Source: nasa The Department of War has opened a case to investigate this NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission.

The Department of War has opened a case to investigate this NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission, taken December 1972. According to documents, "the image contains three 'dots' in a triangular formation in the lower right quadrant of the lunar sky that is clearly visible upon magnification of the image. "While this photo has been previously released and discussed by keen observers, there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly," the statement read. "New preliminary US government analysis suggests the image feature is potentially the result of a physical object in the scene." "Additionally, as part of this investigation, the government has obtained the original film from the Apollo 17 mission and the results of the full NASA and DOW analysis will be released when completed."

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Undisclosed Location in September, 1993

Source: FBI A witness at an undisclosed location said they saw an object 'almost hovering, slowly moving from east to west.'

In September, 1993, an undisclosed witness at an undisclosed location said they saw an object "almost hovering, slowly moving from east to west. According to officials, "The light was an intense diamond white light with what appeared to be a ring around the light and was located on the eastern end of the object. The light was pointing south east and looking at it (the light) was like looking into the sun. "The object was 'metallic bronze in color' and was the length of two or three Blackhawk helicopters lined up nose to tail. The width of the object was approximately the width of one and a half Blackhawks but was hard to determine due the light on the object's eastern end which may have been obscuring part of the body." The object was completely silent and then disappeared without a trace.

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U.S. Military Platform in 2020

Source: dow An infrared sensor picked something up.

"The Department of the Air Force submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of 58 seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2020," another summary read. "The reporter did not provide any oral or written description of the observation, but the video shows a sensor track an area of contrast acquiring a reticle lock." "The area of contrast gradually increases in distinctiveness against the background. The sensor narrows its field-of-view to zoom in on the area of contrast," the report continued. "The area of contrast increases in apparent size and distinctiveness. The area of contrast leaves the center of the frame and passes out of the sensor field-of-view, exiting the scene in the bottom right corner of the screen."

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U.S. Military Platform in 2024

Source: dow A 'football' shaped object.

"The United States Indo-Pacific Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of nine seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2024," the DOW documents stated. "The sensor focuses on an area of contrast that resembles a football-shaped body with three radial projections: one oriented vertically, and two oriented downward at a 45-degree angle relative to the major axis of the main mass."

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U.S. Military System in 2025

Source: fbi a pair of unusul objects

Another photo revealed a bizarre unidentified object identified by a U.S. military system in 2025. "The monochrome image displays a grainy texture with a simplified central crosshair," the released report noted. "Two small, dark, circular objects are visible near the center of the frame. A digital artifact or distortion is visible along the edge of the redaction box in the lower right quadrant."

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Source: fbi A helicopter and smaller object can be seen.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of a still image derived from a U.S. military system in 2025. " "The monochrome image displays a grainy texture with a central crosshair reticle. A dark object, consistent in appearance with a helicopter, is visible in the upper right quadrant," it continued. "A second, smaller, dark circular object is visible below the reticle. The background is indistinct."

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U.S. Military Platform in 2025

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Source: dow A small object in Africa.

"The United States Africa Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of two seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2025. "A small, barely distinguishable area of contrast moves from the left side of the sensor field-of-view to the right side, exiting the scene from the bottom right quarter of the screen."

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Undated Image Derived from a U.S. Government System

Source: fbi A dark object is seen.