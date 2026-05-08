Tucker Carlson Slams 'Incompetent' Trump For War in Iran — After Prez Labeled Conservative Commentator a 'Low IQ Person'

On Thursday, May 7, the former Fox News personality joined Megyn Kelly on her show to discuss the war and Trump's role in it.

"I don't think things are going well. I think they could be a lot worse," the 56-year-old said, before ripping Trump. "I think there, I can imagine other leaders who are both malicious and competent. Trump is incompetent."

Carlson then explained why Trump's incompetence is a "good thing in some ways."

He said, "I mean, (California governor) Gavin Newsom is not incompetent, and he's far more malicious than Trump. I think he's far less transparent than Trump. We just need to keep our wits about us and not ping-pong from one bad idea to another bad idea.

"There is a kind of sensible way forward where we minimize the losses, where we strengthen the country to the extent we can, where we find something that every American has in common with every other American. That would be a good start."