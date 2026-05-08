Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs as He Rambles About His Crazy Travel Schedule On His Podcast — 'Why Are Your Eyes So F--king Bloodshot?'

The president's son has denied using cocaine after some highly stimulated appearances, including hs Republican National Convention speech in August 2020 where he was acused of sweating and having "glassy” eyes.

The event led to notorious Trump critic Stephen Colbert calling out Don Jr. for appearing "high" and joking that he "snorted a key," referring to a kilo of cocaine.

The businessman went on to deny drug claims, telling Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy two days later, "I guess there must have been something with the lighting," as to why his eyes appeared glassy.

Don Jr. then took a swipe at Joe Biden's son Hunter, who had a long and well-publicized battle with crack cocaine.

The MAGA heir noted, "They started doing this trending thing —' Donald Trump Jr.‘s on cocaine' and all of that — I said, no, no, no. You have me confused with Hunter Biden.”