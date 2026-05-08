Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs as He Rambles About His Crazy Travel Schedule On His Podcast — 'Why Are Your Eyes So F--king Bloodshot?'
May 8 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.r appeared to have badly bloodshot eyes on a recent podcast, and critics claimed something was more sinister afoot than seasonal allergies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's eldest son, 48, had glassy eyes and at times appeared to squint as he told folks on X that a new episode of his Rumble podcast, Triggered, was going live that evening on May 5. During the livestream, his eyes continued to show the same bleary look.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Livestream Appearance Sparks Drug Rumors
Don Jr. noted that his podcast was "a little off the normal schedule" because he had a "pretty crazy travel" week, adding that fans may have seen this by noting that he had been traveling back and forth between his home in South Florida and the White House in Washington, D.C., for a sleepover with his dad.
While the First Son spoke with plenty of energy and urgency in his voice, critics on the left couldn't ignore the way his bloodshot eyes came across, with some believing he was under the influence.
'Dude Looks Like He Just Ripped a Few Lines'
Don Jr.'s eyes became a hot topic in MAGA critics' comments.
"Why the f--- are your eyes so bloodshot?" one person asked under the teaser post on X.
"Wow, the coked-up eyes with air quotes, you might want to stay away from a camera when you’re that baked," a second user sneered.
"Dude looks like he just ripped a few lines," a third person snarked.
"You should start wearing sunglasses so everyone can't see how high you are," a fourth user huffed.
Fighting Back at Cocaine Rumors
The president's son has denied using cocaine after some highly stimulated appearances, including hs Republican National Convention speech in August 2020 where he was acused of sweating and having "glassy” eyes.
The event led to notorious Trump critic Stephen Colbert calling out Don Jr. for appearing "high" and joking that he "snorted a key," referring to a kilo of cocaine.
The businessman went on to deny drug claims, telling Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy two days later, "I guess there must have been something with the lighting," as to why his eyes appeared glassy.
Don Jr. then took a swipe at Joe Biden's son Hunter, who had a long and well-publicized battle with crack cocaine.
The MAGA heir noted, "They started doing this trending thing —' Donald Trump Jr.‘s on cocaine' and all of that — I said, no, no, no. You have me confused with Hunter Biden.”
Donald Trump Jr. Continued to Have Puffy Eyes Later in the Week
Don Jr. went on to say the attacks against his speech were purely partisan, adding about the drug accusations, "It was pretty ridiculous. When they can’t attack the delivery, when they can’t attack the substance, they gotta attack something."
The conservative firebrand appeared to have been battling seasonal spring allergies recently, as in the podcasts following the May 5 livestream, his eyes became even more swollen to the point it appeared he had trouble opening them fully.
Don. Jr definitely looked more worse for the wear on his May 7 livestream, but his voice and message remained strong and steady.