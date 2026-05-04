'What a Joke': 'Repulsive' Donald Trump Jr Dragged for Bragging About Having a Sleepover at The White House With The Don
May 4 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. found himself at the center of a social media firestorm after boasting about a White House "sleepover," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The post triggered a wave of backlash, with critics calling it "repulsive" and blasting him for acting like the historic residence was his "dad's house."
'Sleepover at Dad's House'
Don Jr. shared a video on X showing him stepping off a plane, greeting his father, and walking across the White House lawn together.
"Sleepover at dad's house," he wrote. "It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."
Instead of landing as a heartfelt moment, the post quickly sparked outrage.
'That's Our House'
Commenters immediately pushed back on his wording, zeroing in on the idea that the White House was being framed as a private family residence.
"This isn't your dad's house. It belongs to the American people," one user wrote.
"That's our house. Your dad is temporarily residing there," another added.
A third chimed in: "It's not your Dad's house. We the people voted for him to occupy our house that we pay for..."
'Repulsive'
The criticism only intensified as more users piled on, with some questioning the optics and others the tone.
"Why does the American taxpayer pay for this?" one commenter asked.
"What a f---ing joke," another wrote.
"There's no flex sleeping over in the president's house, nobody likes him anyway," someone said.
"You people are repulsive," one critic fumed.
Others also mocked the need to document the moment at all.
"You could have arrived like a normal 40-odd-year-old without recording it... Not every moment needs to be filmed," a user wrote.
Family Optics Under Scrutiny
The backlash comes as the Trump family's relationship to the White House continues to draw scrutiny.
Behind the scenes, that dynamic is reportedly surfacing in more private matters, too.
According to insiders, President Donald Trump has shut down the idea of hosting a White House wedding for his son and fiancée, Bettina Anderson.
"Donald Trump Jr. isn't important enough to the President — not for something on that level," one insider claimed.
"In his father's mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn't do either," they added.
The decision has reportedly raised eyebrows within the family.
"If it were Ivanka Trump or Barron Trump, it wouldn't even be a conversation," the source alleged. "You'd have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in."
For now, insiders say the couple is waiting to celebrate "until things settle."
"They will have a celebration at the right time," one insider said. "But they're waiting because of what's happening in the world. Right now, it's just not appropriate."