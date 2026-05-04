'What a Joke': 'Repulsive' Donald Trump Jr Dragged for Bragging About Having a Sleepover at The White House With The Don

The post triggered a wave of backlash, with critics calling it "repulsive" and blasting him for acting like the historic residence was his "dad's house."

Donald Trump Jr. found himself at the center of a social media firestorm after boasting about a White House "sleepover," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics slammed the post, reminding him the residence belongs to the American people.

Instead of landing as a heartfelt moment, the post quickly sparked outrage.

"Sleepover at dad's house," he wrote. "It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."

Don Jr. shared a video on X showing him stepping off a plane, greeting his father, and walking across the White House lawn together.

Sleepover at dad’s house🤣 It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zVHTwhgukw

Commenters also questioned why the moment needed to be filmed and shared online.

A third chimed in: "It's not your Dad's house. We the people voted for him to occupy our house that we pay for..."

"That's our house. Your dad is temporarily residing there," another added.

"This isn't your dad's house. It belongs to the American people," one user wrote.

Commenters immediately pushed back on his wording, zeroing in on the idea that the White House was being framed as a private family residence.

The backlash added to ongoing criticism over how the Trump family treats the presidency.

The criticism only intensified as more users piled on, with some questioning the optics and others the tone.

"Why does the American taxpayer pay for this?" one commenter asked.

"What a f---ing joke," another wrote.

"There's no flex sleeping over in the president's house, nobody likes him anyway," someone said.

"You people are repulsive," one critic fumed.

Others also mocked the need to document the moment at all.

"You could have arrived like a normal 40-odd-year-old without recording it... Not every moment needs to be filmed," a user wrote.