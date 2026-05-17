EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump V Rod Stewart! Prez 'Fuming' Over Crooner Branding Him a 'Little Ratbag'
May 17 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sir Rod Stewart has reignited his feud with Donald Trump after praising King Charles III for allegedly putting the US president "in his place" during the monarch's recent American tour – with sources telling RadarOnline.com Trump is furious over the singer's latest broadside.
The performer, 81, made the remarks while greeting Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at the 50th anniversary celebration for The King's Trust at Royal Albert Hall on Monday, May 11.
Stewart, who has repeatedly slated Trump in recent months, was overheard congratulating the monarch on his handling of the president during Charles' state visit to the US last month.
According to sources at the event, the exchange sparked laughter among guests, including Stewart's former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.
Stewart told the King: "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb… put that little ratbag in his place."
A Subtle Show of Royal Restraint
A source close to the singer said Stewart believed Charles had shown "dignity and restraint" during the trip, while Trump "craved attention and spectacle."
The insider said: "Rod thinks Charles handled the whole thing with class. In his view, Trump always wants to dominate every room he enters, but the King never gave him that satisfaction. Rod loved it."
Witnesses said Charles appeared amused by the remark and laughed quietly as Stewart continued joking about the president.
Ronnie Wood was also seen grinning during the exchange.
Trump Fumes Over Ratbag Remark
Stewart then added: "Exactly, that's it – it went right over his head, right over his head."
Turning toward Camilla, Stewart continued: "I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud."
Sources close to Trump told us the president was left fuming by Stewart's remarks and considered them disrespectful toward a sitting US leader.
One insider familiar with Trump's reaction said: "Donald thinks Rod Stewart has become another celebrity trying to stay relevant by attacking him. He thinks it's pathetic and beneath someone who used to entertain millions of Americans."
Tensions Rise Over Military Comments
Another source alleged Trump was especially irritated by Stewart using the phrase "little ratbag" in front of the King.
They added: "Trump believes the monarchy should remain neutral and not indulge political cheap shots. He was fuming when he heard about it."
The clash marks the latest chapter in Stewart's increasingly public criticism of Trump.
Earlier this year, the singer condemned the president over comments regarding British troops who served in Afghanistan.
In a video posted to Instagram in January, Stewart said: "I may just be a humble rock star, but I'm also a Knight of the realm, and I have my opinions. I was born just after the war, and I have great respect for our armed forces that fought and gave us our freedom.
"So it hurts me badly, deeply, when I read that draft dodger Trump has criticised our troops in Afghanistan for not being on the front line."
The singer also highlighted the number of British service personnel killed during the conflict.
Stewart said: "We lost over 400 of our guys. Think of their parents. Think about it. And Trump calls them almost like cowards. It's unbearable."
He later appealed directly to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to pressure Trump into apologizing.
Trump's remarks also sparked furious outbursts a string of other famous faces, including ex-soldier Prince Harry.