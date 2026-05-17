EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump V Rod Stewart! Prez 'Fuming' Over Crooner Branding Him a 'Little Ratbag'

Another source alleged Trump was especially irritated by Stewart using the phrase "little ratbag" in front of the King.

They added: "Trump believes the monarchy should remain neutral and not indulge political cheap shots. He was fuming when he heard about it."

The clash marks the latest chapter in Stewart's increasingly public criticism of Trump.

Earlier this year, the singer condemned the president over comments regarding British troops who served in Afghanistan.

In a video posted to Instagram in January, Stewart said: "I may just be a humble rock star, but I'm also a Knight of the realm, and I have my opinions. I was born just after the war, and I have great respect for our armed forces that fought and gave us our freedom.

"So it hurts me badly, deeply, when I read that draft dodger Trump has criticised our troops in Afghanistan for not being on the front line."

The singer also highlighted the number of British service personnel killed during the conflict.

Stewart said: "We lost over 400 of our guys. Think of their parents. Think about it. And Trump calls them almost like cowards. It's unbearable."

He later appealed directly to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to pressure Trump into apologizing.

Trump's remarks also sparked furious outbursts a string of other famous faces, including ex-soldier Prince Harry.