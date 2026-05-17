EXCLUSIVE: How Royal Staff Spent Years 'Beating Up' Andrew Windsor Over His Horrific Behavior

Claims are circulating among former palace insiders about life inside the royal household that the ex- Duke of York, 66, born Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor, developed a reputation for disruptive and difficult conduct during his younger years at royal residences including Sandringham House.

The former Prince Andrew is said to have been subjected to years of rough treatment from exhausted royal staff who had grown increasingly frustrated with his behavior as a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The source said: "There was a feeling among some staff that Andrew was indulged far beyond what most children would ever get away with. Tempers snapped from time to time because people felt they were expected to tolerate conduct that would never have been accepted from anyone else."

One former palace insider claimed staff at the Royal Mews eventually reached breaking point after enduring repeated pranks and bad behavior from the young then-prince.

According to accounts from former courtiers and staff members, tensions between Andrew and palace employees regularly spilled into physical confrontations, practical jokes and retaliatory behavior which became an open secret within royal circles during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II .

According to the insider, one incident allegedly saw Andrew dumped into a pile of manure after stable workers became enraged by his antics around the estate.

Another former employee claimed footmen and kitchen staff would quietly retaliate after being subjected to taunts, practical jokes and aggressive behavior by pushing the young royal.

The source added: "People absolutely dreaded certain days when he was in a particularly mischievous mood. There were stories about elbows catching him in corridors or trays clipping him during service, and most people inside the household understood exactly why it was happening."

Another palace source alleged Andrew developed a fascination with using a catapult while staying at Sandringham, repeatedly targeting staff members and estate workers.

According to the insider, one employee eventually responded by deliberately tripping him into mud after several days of being hit by projectiles.

The source said: "Some staff felt powerless because he was a prince and there were limits to what anyone could say. So resentment built up and occasionally boiled over in childish or physical ways."