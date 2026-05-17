'Hypocrite' Julianne Moore Torched by Critics After Claiming She Doesn't Want to Act in Movies With 'Murder, Guns and Explosions'

"Particularly now at a time when things are really rough globally, it’s very difficult for me to invest in a story that I think is pretend, where I feel like the depth of the emotion, the measure of it, doesn’t measure up to what’s happening in the world," she explained. "I don't feel like I want to engage in it."

Summing up her feelings on what are turn-offs when she reads scripts, she added, "I don't like easy stakes."

"I don’t like someone being murdered. I don’t like explosions and guns. I don’t like histrionics. I don’t like things that raise the stakes without real feeling underneath," the Ask Alice actress continued. "I mean, that actually bothers me because that’s like noise. I don’t know how to play it. I don’t want to watch it."