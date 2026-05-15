EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short and Meryl Streep Split — Secretly-Dating Pair's Romance 'Killed by Tragedy of Comic's Daughter's Suicide'
May 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Meryl Streep is having a moment.
In the middle of a whirlwind press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar-winning actress, 76, has graced red carpets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and Seoul, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and even landed the cover of Vogue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"You don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this," she said of reprising the role of icy magazine editor Miranda Priestly. "So, I'm happy to represent."
Pushing Her Away
Sadly, things aren't going as well in her personal life. Two months ago, beau Martin Short lost his eldest child, Katherine [Short], to suicide – and that the tragedy has taken a major toll on the comedian's relationship with Streep.
"This has been a trying time for Martin," a source admitted. "Meryl is reveling in all the Devil Wears Prada 2 attention with his blessing and support, but they have a complex dynamic."
As she takes center stage, the grieving father is slowly coming out of hiding himself.
After Katherine, 42, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home in February, Martin, 76, skipped out on the Actor Awards – where he was nominated for Only Murders in the Building – and postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin.
But on April 11, he and bestie Martin, 80, quietly resumed their trek with a performance in Savannah, Ga.
"He's pushing forward amid the extreme grief," said the source.
Family Tragedy Straining New Romance
The SNL alum adopted his only daughter, as well as sons Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36, with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer.
"Martin adored Katherine, the sun rose and set with her, so naturally, he's devastated," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com. "Her death is just shocking."
Now, sources said Martin has asked Streep for space as he focuses on healing what's left of his family – leaving his Hulu co-star turned ladylove frustrated.
"Meryl is having a hard time getting through to Martin right now, and she's very concerned," the insider said. "She loves Martin unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so broken."
Though romantically linked since 2024, Martin and Streep – who separated from husband Don Gummer more than eight years ago – had been hesitant to label their relationship even before tragedy struck.
"They have never referred to each other as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' per se, but they have been incredibly close," revealed the source.
"The hope is that once things start to calm down, they can find a way to reconnect."