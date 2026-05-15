EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short and Meryl Streep Split — Secretly-Dating Pair's Romance 'Killed by Tragedy of Comic's Daughter's Suicide'

Sadly, things aren't going as well in her personal life. Two months ago, beau Martin Short lost his eldest child, Katherine [Short], to suicide – and that the tragedy has taken a major toll on the comedian's relationship with Streep.

"This has been a trying time for Martin," a source admitted. "Meryl is reveling in all the Devil Wears Prada 2 attention with his blessing and support, but they have a complex dynamic."

As she takes center stage, the grieving father is slowly coming out of hiding himself.

After Katherine, 42, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home in February, Martin, 76, skipped out on the Actor Awards – where he was nominated for Only Murders in the Building – and postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin.

But on April 11, he and bestie Martin, 80, quietly resumed their trek with a performance in Savannah, Ga.

"He's pushing forward amid the extreme grief," said the source.