Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Martin Short
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short and Meryl Streep Split — Secretly-Dating Pair's Romance 'Killed by Tragedy of Comic's Daughter's Suicide'

Martin Short and Meryl Streep's romance has allegedly ended after his family tragedy.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short and Meryl Streep's romance has allegedly ended after his family tragedy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meryl Streep is having a moment.

In the middle of a whirlwind press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar-winning actress, 76, has graced red carpets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and Seoul, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and even landed the cover of Vogue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this," she said of reprising the role of icy magazine editor Miranda Priestly. "So, I'm happy to represent."

Article continues below advertisement

Pushing Her Away

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Martin Short is allegedly leaning on Meryl Streep's support while grieving the death of daughter, Katherine Short.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Martin Short is allegedly leaning on Meryl Streep's support while grieving the death of daughter, Katherine Short.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, things aren't going as well in her personal life. Two months ago, beau Martin Short lost his eldest child, Katherine [Short], to suicide – and that the tragedy has taken a major toll on the comedian's relationship with Streep.

"This has been a trying time for Martin," a source admitted. "Meryl is reveling in all the Devil Wears Prada 2 attention with his blessing and support, but they have a complex dynamic."

As she takes center stage, the grieving father is slowly coming out of hiding himself.

After Katherine, 42, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home in February, Martin, 76, skipped out on the Actor Awards – where he was nominated for Only Murders in the Building – and postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin.

But on April 11, he and bestie Martin, 80, quietly resumed their trek with a performance in Savannah, Ga.

"He's pushing forward amid the extreme grief," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Tragedy Straining New Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Following Katherine's death, Martin postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin and skipped the Actor Awards.
Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Following Katherine's death, Martin postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin and skipped the Actor Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The SNL alum adopted his only daughter, as well as sons Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36, with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

"Martin adored Katherine, the sun rose and set with her, so naturally, he's devastated," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com. "Her death is just shocking."

Now, sources said Martin has asked Streep for space as he focuses on healing what's left of his family – leaving his Hulu co-star turned ladylove frustrated.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Death Prediction — How Shamed Ex-Prince's Passing Will Shatter One Huge Royal Secrecy Tradition

Kim Scot Mathers

Eminem's Troubled Ex-Wife Arrested Again — Kimberly Mathers, 51, Accused of Hitting Parked Car Just Two Days After Court Appearance For 'DUI Crash'

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Streep hopes to reconnect with Martin after promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said Streep hopes to reconnect with Martin after promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

"Meryl is having a hard time getting through to Martin right now, and she's very concerned," the insider said. "She loves Martin unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so broken."

Though romantically linked since 2024, Martin and Streep – who separated from husband Don Gummer more than eight years ago – had been hesitant to label their relationship even before tragedy struck.

"They have never referred to each other as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' per se, but they have been incredibly close," revealed the source.

"The hope is that once things start to calm down, they can find a way to reconnect."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.