EXCLUSIVE: Huge Rock Group 'Set to Win Oscar' — Despite Never Managing to Break America
May 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Oasis could be heading from Britpop infamy to the Oscars as the band's upcoming reunion documentary is said to be being positioned as a serious awards contender – despite the Manchester rock group never fully cracking the American mainstream during their 1990s peak.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the film, centered on brothers Noel Gallagher, 58, and Liam Gallagher, 53, and directed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is due for release on September 11 with a limited theatrical run designed to qualify it for Academy Award consideration.
Oasis Documentary Sparks Major Oscar Buzz
Industry insiders said Disney executives were stunned by footage showing the Gallaghers reuniting face-to-face after years of public feuding, with one source claiming the emotional scenes had become essential viewing internally.
One source close to the production said: "For years, Oasis were viewed in the US as this hugely influential British phenomenon that never quite translated into the kind of all-American commercial dominance they enjoyed back home. They had the acclaim, the attitude and the cultural impact, but they were never really embraced by mainstream America on the level people expected at the time.
"That is why there's real surprise around the idea of the band suddenly becoming part of the Oscars conversation. Nobody involved thought this project would evolve into something with genuine awards potential. But once executives saw the footage, especially the emotional intensity between Noel and Liam, opinions changed very quickly.
"The film is far more than a standard music documentary. It's raw, emotional and unexpectedly intimate. Even people who were never Oasis fans have been completely drawn in by the story."
The documentary will chart how Noel and Liam overcame decades of hostility with support from their mother Peggy Gallagher and Liam's partner Debbie Gwyther.
Producers are said to believe the intensely personal footage gives the film an emotional weight that reaches beyond music fandom.
Disney Sees Emotional Depth In Oasis Comeback
One insider added: "What Oasis have pulled off is being viewed as one of the most extraordinary comeback stories in modern music. There is a feeling that the reunion has gone far beyond nostalgia and turned into a genuine cultural moment, which is why people are suddenly talking seriously about awards season and even the possibility of an Oscars run.
"Disney believes the film has commercial appeal because there is massive public curiosity around Noel and Liam finally reuniting after all these years. But beyond the box office expectations, there's also a growing belief that the documentary has the emotional depth and cinematic quality to compete critically as well."
The source continued: "The truly remarkable thing is that cameras were there to capture these deeply personal moments as they happened in real time. Usually, reunions like this take place entirely behind closed doors, so to have the tension, the awkwardness and eventually the warmth between the brothers documented on film is incredibly rare.
"There's a sense that audiences will feel like they are witnessing music history unfolding from the inside. For Noel and Liam, it also creates an opportunity to mark the reunion in a way that is far bigger and more lasting than simply announcing another tour or album. This film turns the comeback into something almost mythic."
Although Oasis became one of Britain's defining acts of the 1990s with albums including (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe, the band never achieved the same level of sustained commercial dominance in the United States as contemporaries such as Nirvana or Pearl Jam.
Music industry figures believe the group's outsider status in the US may now work in the documentary's favor.
Gallagher Brothers' Feud Becomes Emotional Centerpiece
A source familiar with the project said: "In the United States, Oasis were often seen less as polished global superstars and more as these unpredictable, combustible British rock brothers who seemed permanently at war with each other.
"There was always fascination around them because of the chaos, the ego clashes and the mythology surrounding Noel and Liam, even if they never fully embedded themselves in mainstream American culture the way they did in Britain.
"Ironically, people connected to the film think that outsider perception is now becoming one of its biggest strengths. American audiences are not just watching a documentary about famous musicians getting back together – they are watching two estranged brothers trying to navigate years of resentment, regret and emotional baggage.
"The movie strips away a lot of the larger-than-life image people associate with Oasis and shows the vulnerability underneath it. That gives the story a much stronger emotional and cinematic quality because viewers feel like they are meeting Noel and Liam as human beings rather than simply as rock-and-roll legends."
The Gallagher brothers famously split in 2009 following a backstage argument in Paris, ending years of increasingly bitter public exchanges.
Since then, both siblings have traded insults in interviews and online while pursuing separate solo careers.
According to insiders, the new film includes footage from the brothers' first private meeting after agreeing to reform the band, with executives reportedly convinced the scenes could resonate strongly with awards voters.
New Oasis Film Focuses On Family And Reconciliation
One production source said: "There is an almost surreal quality to seeing Noel and Liam together again after so many years of bitterness and public hostility. People became so used to the insults, the fallout and the assumption that they would never reconcile that watching them finally share the same space carries a huge emotional charge.
"What makes the footage so compelling is that it does not feel staged or manufactured for publicity. The cameras captured moments of tension, hesitation and genuine emotion that nobody involved honestly believed would ever happen. You are seeing two brothers who spent years attacking each other slowly trying to reconnect in real time.
"Everyone working on the project realized very quickly that they were documenting something far bigger than a standard reunion story. There is a rawness and intimacy to those scenes that makes them completely mesmerizing to watch."
Director Knight whose previous work includes Eastern Promises and Spencer, is understood to have approached the project less as a conventional concert film and more as a study of family conflict, fame and reconciliation.
A music insider said: "What really caught people off guard was how emotional the film became once production got underway. At the beginning, everyone assumed it would mainly focus on the mechanics of the reunion tour – the negotiations, the music, the scale of the comeback and the inevitable media frenzy around Oasis getting back together.
"But very quickly it evolved into something far more personal and reflective. Beneath all the swagger and mythology, the documentary is really about two brothers who have spent years locked in conflict trying to figure out whether they can move forward without repeating the mistakes of the past.
"Disney executives apparently see that emotional dimension as the thing that could make the film resonate beyond music fans and connect with awards voters. They believe themes like family, ego, resentment, forgiveness and the passing of time are universal enough to give the documentary genuine Oscar potential.
"People working on the project have said it stopped feeling like a conventional rock documentary very early on. There is a depth and vulnerability to it that nobody anticipated when filming first began."