EXCLUSIVE: Huge Rock Group 'Set to Win Oscar' — Despite Never Managing to Break America

Industry insiders said Disney executives were stunned by footage showing the Gallaghers reuniting face-to-face after years of public feuding, with one source claiming the emotional scenes had become essential viewing internally.

One source close to the production said: "For years, Oasis were viewed in the US as this hugely influential British phenomenon that never quite translated into the kind of all-American commercial dominance they enjoyed back home. They had the acclaim, the attitude and the cultural impact, but they were never really embraced by mainstream America on the level people expected at the time.

"That is why there's real surprise around the idea of the band suddenly becoming part of the Oscars conversation. Nobody involved thought this project would evolve into something with genuine awards potential. But once executives saw the footage, especially the emotional intensity between Noel and Liam, opinions changed very quickly.

"The film is far more than a standard music documentary. It's raw, emotional and unexpectedly intimate. Even people who were never Oasis fans have been completely drawn in by the story."

The documentary will chart how Noel and Liam overcame decades of hostility with support from their mother Peggy Gallagher and Liam's partner Debbie Gwyther.

Producers are said to believe the intensely personal footage gives the film an emotional weight that reaches beyond music fandom.