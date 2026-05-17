Trump Rages Against 'Weak-Minded' Lauren Boebert and Threatens to 'Withdraw' His Endorsement — As She Campaigns for 'Worst Republican' Thomas Massie

But Trump wasn't finished yet. In a third post, he openly asked if there was anyone who wanted to run against "weak-minded Lauren Boebert" in the the Colorado primary.

"You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!" he continued. "Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!"

"Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative," he added. "Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"