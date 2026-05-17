Trump Rages Against 'Weak-Minded' Lauren Boebert and Threatens to 'Withdraw' His Endorsement — As She Campaigns for 'Worst Republican' Thomas Massie
May 17 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump raged against outspoken MAGA fan Lauren Boebert and threatened to withdraw his endorsement after she threw her support behind Rep. Thomas Massie ahead of Kentucky's Republican primary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, and Massie, 55, have long gone head-to-head over current politics, from the congressman's push for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files to slamming the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Trump Calls Thomas Massie 'Disloyal'
On Saturday, May 16, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and dubbed Massie a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."
In a heated follow-up post, the POTUS called out Boebert and Rand Paul for flying to Kentucky to campaign for Massie, declaring they were "very difficult" and "highly unreasonable" for "parading around like fools for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Party."
But Trump wasn't finished yet. In a third post, he openly asked if there was anyone who wanted to run against "weak-minded Lauren Boebert" in the the Colorado primary.
"You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!" he continued. "Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!"
"Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative," he added. "Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"
Thomas Massie Rails Against Trump Administration Over Epstein Files
This comes after Massie branded the White House the "Epstein administration" and called out former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for allegedly failing to provide full transparency on the bombshell release of the files.
As Radar previously reported, Bondi and Blanche claimed back in February that they'd officially made all the necessary documents public in compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act.
'We Want to See All These Files'
Massie was far from happy with that answer.
"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production. The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions," he explained at the time. "Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files – they can't just take them down after production."
Less than two months later, Bondi was fired and Blanche has since taken over as acting AG.
Bondi is expected to appear in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to testify on the department's handling of the Epstein files on May 29.