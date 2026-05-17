EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson Killed Off $2Million Luxury Gift Offer to Princess Beatrice From Queen Elizabeth
May 17 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to have stunned palace insiders when she declined a lavish multimillion-dollar property gift from Queen Elizabeth II intended for Princess Beatrice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shamed ex-Duchess of York, 66, is understood to have turned down the offer of Birch Hall, a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion in Surrey, after the late Queen purchased the estate in 1997 as a future home for Ferguson's daughter Beatrice, then nine, and her sister Princess Eugenie, then seven.
Queen Elizabeth's Generous Surrey Gift
The seven-bedroom property was reportedly intended to provide Ferguson and her daughters with stability following her highly publicized split from the then-Prince Andrew, 66, the previous year.
A source familiar with royal finances claims the late monarch viewed the estate as both a practical investment and a deeply personal gesture toward her granddaughters during a turbulent period for the family.
The insider said, "The Queen saw Birch Hall as far more than an extravagant present for a young granddaughter. In her mind, it was a way of creating a stable family base for Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie after the upheaval and embarrassment surrounding the Yorks' divorce.
"She was deeply conscious that the girls were growing up in the middle of intense public scrutiny and wanted them to have somewhere private, secure, and permanent where life could feel normal again."
Sarah Ferguson's Gripe
The source continued: "Elizabeth believed the estate could give the family a clean emotional reset away from the chaos of the separation.
"It was meant to be a gesture of reassurance as much as generosity – almost a statement that, despite the marriage breaking down, Sarah and the girls would still be looked after and remain firmly part of the wider royal fold. The Queen thought the house represented continuity and protection during a very uncertain period for everyone involved."
According to reports at the time, however, Ferguson felt the scale and running costs attached to the estate were unrealistic.
The duchess is said to have concluded that maintaining the property would place an enormous financial burden on the family despite the Queen's generosity.
'A Constant Source of Stress'
A source added, "Sarah quickly realized that accepting a grand Georgian estate and actually being able to sustain it were two completely different things.
"On paper, it sounded like an extraordinary opportunity – a beautiful country mansion gifted by the Queen herself – but the reality of maintaining a listed property of that scale was incredibly daunting. The costs attached to staffing, heating, preservation work, groundskeeping, and security would have been enormous."
The insider continued: "People often assume royal properties come without financial pressure, but Sarah was very aware that she didn't have limitless resources.
"Behind closed doors, she was said to be genuinely anxious about taking on a house that could end up draining her financially and becoming a constant source of stress rather than stability. However glamorous Birch Hall appeared publicly, she worried it could easily turn into an unsustainable burden."
Birch Hall Sold for Princesses' Trust
The Queen is understood to have purchased Birch Hall using her own personal funds while also contributing financially to arrangements made for Beatrice and Eugenie during Andrew and Ferguson's 1996 divorce settlement.
Reports from the period stated the late monarch had established a trust fund worth approximately $1.9million for her granddaughters and additionally provided Ferguson with $676,000 to help secure accommodation for herself and the children.
Another royal insider claimed the refusal initially caused surprise within palace circles because it was rare for such a substantial royal gesture to be declined outright.
After Ferguson declined the offer, Beatrice and Eugenie continued living at Sunninghill Park, the former marital home of Andrew and Ferguson.
But Birch Hall was later placed on the market in 1999 for around $2million, with proceeds reportedly held in trust for the princesses.