EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson Killed Off $2Million Luxury Gift Offer to Princess Beatrice From Queen Elizabeth

The seven-bedroom property was reportedly intended to provide Ferguson and her daughters with stability following her highly publicized split from the then-Prince Andrew, 66, the previous year.

A source familiar with royal finances claims the late monarch viewed the estate as both a practical investment and a deeply personal gesture toward her granddaughters during a turbulent period for the family.

The insider said, "The Queen saw Birch Hall as far more than an extravagant present for a young granddaughter. In her mind, it was a way of creating a stable family base for Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie after the upheaval and embarrassment surrounding the Yorks' divorce.

"She was deeply conscious that the girls were growing up in the middle of intense public scrutiny and wanted them to have somewhere private, secure, and permanent where life could feel normal again."