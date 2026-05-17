Frail David Hasselhoff Reignites Health Fears After Being Seen in a Wheelchair With a Bandaged Ankle in LA: 'Time Is Unforgiving'
May 17 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
David Hasselhoff reignited fears for his health among fans after he was photographed looking frail on his way out of a physical therapy appointment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 13, the Hoff, 73, was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair in Los Angeles.
David Hasselhoff Photographed With New Bandages
The Baywatch star kept a low profile as he was wheeled back to a car, sporting a cap, sunglasses, a black hoodie and gray shorts, as his wife, Hayley Roberts, helped him from from the chair and into their vehicle.
Hasselhoff is reportedly healing from hip and knee replacement surgeries, but he sparked concerns when a seemingly new bandage was seen wrapped around his right ankle and foot, per photos obtained by Page Six.
It is unclear if he's sustained another injury since his major surgeries, or if this was related to other medical procedures he may have underwent recently.
Fans Worry for David Hasselhoff
As the photos made rounds on social media, fans lamented that the former Hollywood heartthrob looked so weak compared to other sightings over the last couple of years.
One user wrote, "Speaking of celebrities with drastically different appearances than the last time I saw them ... The wheelchair is from recent orthopedic surgeries, but it’s more than that, I think."
Another person chimed in, "Time is unforgiving," as a third person agreed, "At his age it doesn’t take much trauma to cause a great deal of damage. A simple slip can be devastating."
But others cheered him on for doing the work to heal, despite the hardships along the way.
One fan gushed, "Seeing the Hoff out and about proves he still has that legendary fighter spirit," and a final person playfully reminded trolls in the comments, "Don't hassle the Hoff."
Surgeries 'Kicked' David Hasselhoff's 'A--'
As Radar previously reported, Hasselhoff has been resting and healing with the help of his wife, 45, but he hasn't been able to bounce back as quickly as he did when he was younger, according to a source.
"For a man who has always been fit and very active and in shape, his recent surgeries have kicked his a-- a bit more than he expected," the source explained.
Recovery Is an 'Ongoing Challenge'
Meanwhile, another insider revealed his partying ways in his earlier years may have come at a cost to his body.
"His hips and knees are better after the operations, but he still has very challenging pain-filled days and isn't anywhere near as mobile or sprightly as he'd like to be," the insider explained.
"The recovery is an ongoing challenge, and David can't help but blame himself for making so many terrible choices when he was younger," claimed the insider. "He knows it's futile to look back with what-ifs – but that doesn't take away the regrets. Truth is David was a haunted and tormented character for much of his adult life.
"He had major drink and drug demons that took a terrible toll on his body," the insider continued. "He's very aware that things will never be the same again."