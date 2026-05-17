Frail David Hasselhoff Reignites Health Fears After Being Seen in a Wheelchair With a Bandaged Ankle in LA: 'Time Is Unforgiving'

As the photos made rounds on social media, fans lamented that the former Hollywood heartthrob looked so weak compared to other sightings over the last couple of years.

One user wrote, "Speaking of celebrities with drastically different appearances than the last time I saw them ... The wheelchair is from recent orthopedic surgeries, but it’s more than that, I think."

Another person chimed in, "Time is unforgiving," as a third person agreed, "At his age it doesn’t take much trauma to cause a great deal of damage. A simple slip can be devastating."

But others cheered him on for doing the work to heal, despite the hardships along the way.

One fan gushed, "Seeing the Hoff out and about proves he still has that legendary fighter spirit," and a final person playfully reminded trolls in the comments, "Don't hassle the Hoff."