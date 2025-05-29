EXCLUSIVE: Bloated Ex-'Baywatch' Beefcake David Hasselhoff is Now 'Virtually Crippled' And Headed for Brutal Knee Surgery

Broken-down David Hasselhoff is finally headed for knee surgery after living with crippling pain in his joints for years – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his debilitating condition could be dragging him down until the day he dies due to his weight.

Insiders say the 72-year-old actor, who famously runs on the beach in the opening credits of Baywatch reruns, can barely walk on his own after the battering his body has taken.

"He put his body through high-intensity pressure doing stunts on shows like Knight Rider, and it’s left him an achy, breaky mess," our source said.

"And the serious drinking problem he had didn't help, even though he has since quit the booze."