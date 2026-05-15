EXCLUSIVE: Why is the Hoff Hobbling Around? Radar Goes Behind Health Fears For Limp Former 'Baywatch' Beefcake

At one point, the Knight Rider hero's spouse grasped his arm in what looked like an effort to steady the TV legend, eyewitnesses said.

Hasselhoff's rep insists the actor is doing well and focusing on his recovery.

But insiders told RadarOnline.com that the now-sober ex-boozer is still feeling weak – and regretting his hard-partying past that some fear could put him in an early grave.

"David is a reformed character these days. He eats clean and avoids alcohol, but he's the first to admit that his body took a battering when he was younger and now it's come back to bite him," an insider said.

"His hips and knees are better after the operations, but he still has very challenging pain-filled days and isn't anywhere near as mobile or sprightly as he'd like to be."