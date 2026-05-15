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EXCLUSIVE: Why is the Hoff Hobbling Around? Radar Goes Behind Health Fears For Limp Former 'Baywatch' Beefcake

David Hasselhoff has sparked health concerns as the former 'Baywatch' star is seen limping.
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff has sparked health concerns as the former 'Baywatch' star is seen limping.

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May 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Baywatch's David Hasselhoff was once a buff beach hunk – but the gray-haired geezer has triggered fears for his well-being with his recent frail appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hoff, 73, was spotted holding tight to two trekking poles as he hiked alongside his much younger wife, Hayley Roberts, 46, in Calabasas, Calif., months after enduring replacement surgery on his hip and knee.

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Hasselhoff Struggling With Painful Recovery

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David Hasselhoff's rep said the 'Baywatch' star is focused on recovery after undergoing hip and knee replacement surgeries.
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff's rep said the 'Baywatch' star is focused on recovery after undergoing hip and knee replacement surgeries.

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At one point, the Knight Rider hero's spouse grasped his arm in what looked like an effort to steady the TV legend, eyewitnesses said.

Hasselhoff's rep insists the actor is doing well and focusing on his recovery.

But insiders told RadarOnline.com that the now-sober ex-boozer is still feeling weak – and regretting his hard-partying past that some fear could put him in an early grave.

"David is a reformed character these days. He eats clean and avoids alcohol, but he's the first to admit that his body took a battering when he was younger and now it's come back to bite him," an insider said.

"His hips and knees are better after the operations, but he still has very challenging pain-filled days and isn't anywhere near as mobile or sprightly as he'd like to be."

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David Blaming Himself for Decline

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Hayley Roberts was seen supporting Hasselhoff during a hike in Calabasas as the actor continues his recovery.
Source: MEGA

Hayley Roberts was seen supporting Hasselhoff during a hike in Calabasas as the actor continues his recovery.

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According to the source, the once barrel-chested star is "visibly frail" after losing "a lot of weight," but his "extremely supportive" wife is helping him every step of the way.

The insider shared: "She dotes on him 24/7 and helps with his daily exercises, takes him to his appointments, and does what she can to keep his spirits up.

"But the recovery is an ongoing challenge, and David can't help but blame himself for making so many terrible choices when he was younger."

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'Living On Borrowed Time'

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Insiders claimed Hasselhoff has regrets about his past struggles with alcohol and drugs amid ongoing health challenges.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Hasselhoff has regrets about his past struggles with alcohol and drugs amid ongoing health challenges.

The insider added: "He knows it's futile to look back with what-ifs – but that doesn't take away the regrets. Truth is David was a haunted and tormented character for much of his adult life.

"He had major drink and drug demons that took a terrible toll on his body. He's very aware that things will never be the same again."

Another source ominously noted: "David is living on borrowed time."

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