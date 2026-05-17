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Bill Belichick's Lover 'Blocks Her Family' — Relatives Say Jordon Hudson is No Team Player

bill belichick jordon hudson cuts off family
Source: MEGA

ordon Hudson's relatives claim Bill Belichick's girlfriend has distanced herself from family.

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May 17 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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The 49-years-younger, pageant-queen galpal of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, is an "outsider" in her own family! Relatives say they've never even met her famous boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former New England Patriots coach, 74, cheered on Hudson alongside her dad, Heath, at last year's Miss Maine beauty pageant, where the 25-year-old beauty placed third.

But sources said most of her family have never been introduced to her grizzled beau, who is now the football coach at the University of North Carolina.

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Family Stunned by Romance

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Relatives of Jordon Hudson reportedly found out about her relationship with Bill Belichick through media reports rather than family introductions.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Relatives of Jordon Hudson reportedly found out about her relationship with Bill Belichick through media reports rather than family introductions.

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"A lot of Jordon's extended family has never met Bill. In fact, she doesn't have a relationship with many of them and hasn't talked to them in years," a source said.

"Her extended family is all pretty close and she's the exception. Many of them aren't shocked to see her relationship with Bill play out the way it has, but she doesn't get along even with a lot of her family."

Incredibly, many of her kin found out about her May-December connection with the coach, which reportedly began in 2023, through the media, like the rest of the world," said the source. "They found the whole thing really odd."

Hudson has two cheerleader sisters, Jenna and Becca, and a brother, Jonathan, and her parents have split up.

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Hudson Accused of Cash Grab

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Sources claimed Hudson faced criticism after filing trademark applications tied to Belichick through her TCE Rights Management company.
Source: AJT/imageSPACE / MEGA

Sources claimed Hudson faced criticism after filing trademark applications tied to Belichick through her TCE Rights Management company.

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And while the coach and Hudson appear in sync, relatives claimed she's "always been hard to get along with."

Meanwhile, the ambitious beauty drew blowback after trying to cash in on her romance by applying for trademarks linked to the coach with her TCE Rights Management company.

A source said she applied for 22 trademarks tied to Belichick last year, including the names Chapel Bill – a twist on the North Carolina campus of Chapel Hill – All-Belichick Team and All-Time Belichick Team.

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Jen Belichick reportedly criticized Hudson amid apparent tensions within Bill's family.
Source: AJT/imageSPACE / MEGA

Jen Belichick reportedly criticized Hudson amid apparent tensions within Bill's family.

There's also apparent bad blood between Hudson and Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen, who's married to his son Steve, also his assistant on the North Carolina team.

Jen previously blasted Jordon as "obtuse," "a control freak and "f**king twisting" the brain of her grandpa-aged boyfriend, said sources. She even slammed the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader for her skinny shape, saying: "You also need to eat a burger."

A rep for the couple called the story false.

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