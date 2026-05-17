Bill Belichick's Lover 'Blocks Her Family' — Relatives Say Jordon Hudson is No Team Player

The 49-years-younger, pageant-queen galpal of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, is an "outsider" in her own family! Relatives say they've never even met her famous boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former New England Patriots coach, 74, cheered on Hudson alongside her dad, Heath, at last year's Miss Maine beauty pageant, where the 25-year-old beauty placed third.

But sources said most of her family have never been introduced to her grizzled beau, who is now the football coach at the University of North Carolina.