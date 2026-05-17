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EXCLUSIVE: Prince's Most Shameful Hits Revealed – After Former Gal Pal Reveals He Treated Her Like a Punching Bag

Prince's former girlfriend has revealed shocking claims about his alleged abusive behavior.
Source: MEGA

Prince's former girlfriend has revealed shocking claims about his alleged abusive behavior.

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May 17 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

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Late music legend Prince was an abusive bully who punched '80s galpal Jill Jones in the face, the songbird explosively claimed.

Jones, 63, who was a backing vocalist for Prince during his heyday, had shared her alleged experiences with the Little Red Corvette singer as part of a nine-hour documentary on his life, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV project was reportedly spiked by his estate over the belief that it could harm his image.

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Prince’s Dark Side Exposed

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Jill Jones claimed Prince punched her during a 1984 hotel confrontation after she slapped the singer for kissing her friend.
Source: WAAA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Jill Jones claimed Prince punched her during a 1984 hotel confrontation after she slapped the singer for kissing her friend.

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She said of Prince, who died from an overdose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in 2016: "My intention was to talk about the man as he is. He was lovable, adorable, but he could be hateful, too."

According to the Mia Bocca singer, she and a friend went to see Prince at a hotel in 1984 – but jealous Jones slapped him after he started kissing her pal. That's when she said the pint-sized performer pummeled her.

Jones claimed she wanted to press charges, but was dissuaded from doing so by the hitmaker's inner circle – and explains that going to a hospital was also out of the question over fears that her story would leak. "I was told I would ruin his career," she recalled. "They saw him as just money for them."

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Prince’s Apology Never Came

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The former backing vocalist said Prince later apologized with 'balloons, toys and candy' following the alleged assault.
Source: WAAA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

The former backing vocalist said Prince later apologized with 'balloons, toys and candy' following the alleged assault.

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Months later, Prince launched his lucrative Purple Rain tour, which followed the blockbuster movie and album of the same name.

"Had I come forward ... it wouldn't have happened," said Jones, who was credited as J.J. when she sang backup on Prince's smash record 1999, released in 1982.

"But basically, after that, we made up because I had surgery and he gave me a ton of toys, and this is how the apology was: balloons, toys and candy. It was really hard for us to not be around each other. He always thought I would be there. He would always say: 'I'm always gonna know you.'"

Jill reasoned she'd long stayed silent "because I was waiting on an apology."

She also suggested Prince was shaped by witnessing the volatile relationship between his parents and said: "It was an era of time where men did knock around their wives."

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Prince Estate Fires Back

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Prince's estate dismissed Jones' allegations as 'old news' while denying the claims led to the documentary being shelved.
Source: WAAA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Prince's estate dismissed Jones' allegations as 'old news' while denying the claims led to the documentary being shelved.

Jones said it took "years" for her to get over the alleged abuse, but added: "I also forgive him for that, because he's just a product of a time – although I'm not trying to make excuses."

A rep for Prince's estate called Jones' claims "old news" and said: "This was not the reason the documentary was not released."

The estate previously deemed the film "sensationalized" and "factually incorrect."

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