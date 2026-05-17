EXCLUSIVE: Prince's Most Shameful Hits Revealed – After Former Gal Pal Reveals He Treated Her Like a Punching Bag

Months later, Prince launched his lucrative Purple Rain tour, which followed the blockbuster movie and album of the same name.

"Had I come forward ... it wouldn't have happened," said Jones, who was credited as J.J. when she sang backup on Prince's smash record 1999, released in 1982.

"But basically, after that, we made up because I had surgery and he gave me a ton of toys, and this is how the apology was: balloons, toys and candy. It was really hard for us to not be around each other. He always thought I would be there. He would always say: 'I'm always gonna know you.'"

Jill reasoned she'd long stayed silent "because I was waiting on an apology."

She also suggested Prince was shaped by witnessing the volatile relationship between his parents and said: "It was an era of time where men did knock around their wives."