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Home > Exclusives > George Takei
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EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek' Icon George Takei, 89, Reaching His Final Frontier — 'Stricken' Star 'Leaning on Husband Amid Health Nightmare'

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Source: MEGA

'Star Trek' icon George Takei is leaning on his husband during a serious health battle.

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May 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Beloved sci-fi figure George Takei, 89, who played Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise, is leaning on husband Brad Altman, 72, after recent health setbacks, including foot surgery that has left him often relying on a wheelchair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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George Takei is relying on husband Brad Altman for support following recent health setbacks and foot surgery.
Source: RCF / MEGA

George Takei is relying on husband Brad Altman for support following recent health setbacks and foot surgery.

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However, one source said: "This isn't a burden – it's devotion." Brad has stepped in as a full-time caregiver, and he's not missing a beat.

"He's there for everything."

The couple, together for decades and married since 2008, is now showing what real commitment looks like, and this new chapter has only deepened their bond, friends said.

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Brad Devoted To Every Need Through Wife’s Health Struggles And Heartache

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Altman has reportedly stepped in as Takei's full-time caregiver after the 'Star Trek' actor's recent surgery.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Altman has reportedly stepped in as Takei's full-time caregiver after the 'Star Trek' actor's recent surgery.

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"Brad isn't just helping out," the insider added.

"He's all in – every appointment, every moment, every need. No hesitation. It's not glamorous. It's not for show. It's love – real, steady and unshakable."

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