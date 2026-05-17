EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly Sounds Off on Hollywood's Hottest Topics — Including Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to Finally Give Up 'Pretending to be Royals'
May 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The Megyn Kelly Show host didn't hold back on Hollywood's hottest topics when Rob Shuter – editor at large for The Daily Enquirer – joined her SiriusXM chat fest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Harry & Meghan Are Pretending To Be Royals'
In 2020, Prince Harry and wife Meghan [Markle] stepped down as senior working royals – and proceeded to bash the monarchy at every chance. But it's often hard to tell they're no longer part of The Firm.
"They are pretending to still be royals," Emmy-nominated journalist Megyn Kelly blasted on a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show.
The pair even repeated a palace-approved activity from their 2018 royal tour Down Under, sailing around Sydney Harbor with Invictus Australia.
'They're Not Royals Anymore; They Had Their Royal Highness Titles Stripped From Them'
Calling Markle, 44, a "wannabe," the host pointed to the California-based couple's "thirsty" trip to Australia in April, where they seemed to cosplay as his regal family members. In addition to dropping by Royal Children's Hospital, they met with survivors of the Bondi Beach massacre and visited a youth mental health group.
"The only thing that makes these two people interesting is the royal family," added Kelly's guest, Shuter. "The one thing they're trying to run away from, the one thing that they say they want no part of, that's all they've got. We're not interested in them for any other reason."
According to Shuter, Harry, 41, is thinking of writing a self-help book after discovering therapy and working through his princely trauma. Kelly, 55, seemingly won't be buying a copy. "That's the last person you should be taking advice from," she said. "He's clearly miserable."
'Blake Tried To Ruin Someone'
A judge has dismissed 10 of the 13 claims Blake Lively made against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni in her bombshell sexual harassment suit.
Headed to trial on May 18, the case will now focus on retaliation-related allegations rather than the 38-year-old actress' shocking accusations of harassment, defamation and conspiracy. Baldoni, 42, has long denied everything.
"She's tried to ruin someone, and she almost got away with it," said Kelly. "I think people are angry over what she's done to him."
Amid the nasty, years-long legal battle, Lively's mean girl texts were revealed – and Shuter said it tracks. His extensive experience covering the Gossip Girl alum has shown her to be a "cruel" woman "who mocks people."
"She's really difficult," shared the author, whose debut novel – It Started With a Whisper – is out now. "She's not very liked at all."
'Savannah's Return Was Disappointing'
Savannah Guthrie made her live TV comeback on April 6, resuming her anchor role on Today for the first time since mom Nancy [Guthrie] went missing on Feb. 1. While the network played up her return – announcing it more than 10 days earlier – Kelly revealed the morning show only saw a 2 percent increase in key viewers, "which is not at all what NBC was hoping for."
"They thought it would be this big bonanza: Savannah's back!" She noted April 20. "The problem they have ... is Savannah was never a big star."
Though her 84-year-old mother's disappearance has gained the on-air talent "empathy," said Kelly, even now Savannah is not a big draw like predecessors Katie Couric and Matt Lauer.
"They'd hired extra security," noted Shuter of Guthrie's disappointing return. "A decent-sized crowd turned up, but it was not overwhelming."