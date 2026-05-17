EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly Sounds Off on Hollywood's Hottest Topics — Including Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to Finally Give Up 'Pretending to be Royals'

'They're Not Royals Anymore; They Had Their Royal Highness Titles Stripped From Them'

Calling Markle, 44, a "wannabe," the host pointed to the California-based couple's "thirsty" trip to Australia in April, where they seemed to cosplay as his regal family members. In addition to dropping by Royal Children's Hospital, they met with survivors of the Bondi Beach massacre and visited a youth mental health group.

"The only thing that makes these two people interesting is the royal family," added Kelly's guest, Shuter. "The one thing they're trying to run away from, the one thing that they say they want no part of, that's all they've got. We're not interested in them for any other reason."

According to Shuter, Harry, 41, is thinking of writing a self-help book after discovering therapy and working through his princely trauma. Kelly, 55, seemingly won't be buying a copy. "That's the last person you should be taking advice from," she said. "He's clearly miserable."