EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Dramatic Weight Loss Explained — How 'Radical Diet Changes and GLP-1s May Have Fueled Her Slimdown'

"I suspect that if Michelle Obama is utilizing a GLP-1, she is using it as a tool after first establishing sound nutrition, strength training, prioritizing quality sleep, and reducing stress," Tara Roscioli, a certified functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner and certified holistic health coach who has not treated or worked with Obama, tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

"A GLP-1 medication may very well be part of her weight loss approach, as it would provide a metabolic boost her body needs post-menopause," she points out.

"Whether Michelle is using a GLP-1 or not, she appears to prioritize strength training over cardio, which is critical as we age," Roscioli observes.

"Greater muscle mass means a higher resting metabolic rate and increased glycogen storage capacity. This essentially means you can consume more carbohydrates without weight gain," she said about how Obama's workouts keep her burning calories at a higher rate even when she's not in the gym.