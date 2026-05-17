EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Dramatic Weight Loss Explained — How 'Radical Diet Changes and GLP-1s May Have Fueled Her Slimdown'
May 16 2026, Published 9:38 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama continues to show off her dramatically slimmed-down figure after her major weight loss — and at least one expert believes she may have had a little extra help along the way, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 62-year-old former first lady has not disclosed how many pounds she's lost, but a top nutritionist believes she may have been using a GLP-1 weight-loss drug to help shed weight while still maintaining her rigorous workout routines.
Michelle Obama May Be Using a GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug 'As a Tool'
"I suspect that if Michelle Obama is utilizing a GLP-1, she is using it as a tool after first establishing sound nutrition, strength training, prioritizing quality sleep, and reducing stress," Tara Roscioli, a certified functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner and certified holistic health coach who has not treated or worked with Obama, tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.
"A GLP-1 medication may very well be part of her weight loss approach, as it would provide a metabolic boost her body needs post-menopause," she points out.
"Whether Michelle is using a GLP-1 or not, she appears to prioritize strength training over cardio, which is critical as we age," Roscioli observes.
"Greater muscle mass means a higher resting metabolic rate and increased glycogen storage capacity. This essentially means you can consume more carbohydrates without weight gain," she said about how Obama's workouts keep her burning calories at a higher rate even when she's not in the gym.
Michelle Obama Has Changed Up Her Fitness Routine
Obama opened up in 2022 about how her workouts changed after going through menopause.
"Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," she shared in an interview. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn't work out for me. That's when I tear a muscle or pull something, and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same."
The Becoming author said she cut back on cardio and began focusing on stretching and flexibility.
"You wind up balancing between staying fit enough and being kind enough on your body to stay in the game," she said of her fitness routine.
Michelle Obama Remains 'Physically Active' in Her 60s
Obama confessed that keeping fit was still a high priority, but that the days of having her famous ripped arms may be a thing of the past.
"I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving," the mother-of-two shared.
As for her diet, Obama has long been known for her disciplined eating habits, sticking to clean, healthy foods while fueling up with five smaller meals a day.
Lunch is reportedly her biggest meal, and vegetables are said to be a non-negotiable fixture on her plate.
Michelle Obama's 'Health Has Always Been Paramount'
“My health has always been paramount. What I eat, working out, I go to regular doctor’s visits," Michelle explained in a 2025 interview about her commitment to healthy living.
"I do not miss a mammogram. I do all the things that I’m supposed to do, because I value my health, and that also allows me to enjoy this time, because I’m not achy, I’m not sore, I’m not sick. I'm as vibrant as I’ve ever been," she raved.