Michelle Obama's Weight Loss Shock: Ex-First Lady Fuels Ozempic Rumors After Putting Her Slim Figure On Display In Tight Jeans During Photo Shoot
Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama's lean new figure has sparked rampant rumors that she achieved it through using Ozempic or another type of GLP-1 weight loss drug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speculation hit a fever pitch when the former first lady, 61, wowed in skin-tight jeans and a fitted T-shirt while flaunting a hint of her abs. After Obama shared the photo and the subsequent behind-the-scenes video, fans were shocked by how much weight she's lost.
Changes to Obama's Face
While Obama is regularly seen on her weekly podcast, she doesn't tend to wear clothes that highlight her new, ultra-slim body and often sits at a table where her full frame isn't visible.
The Chicago native's face has become more noticeably angular as a result of her weight loss, which she has yet to address.
Obama shared the photo and video in the jeans and tee to her Instagram page on November 21, writing, Annie Leibovitz has always known that a photo can do more than preserve a moment, it can say something," about the iconic celebrity photographer. In the post, The Light We Carry author looked more slender than she has in years.
She's Lost a 'Ton of Weight'
While the post received some gushing comments, including "I'm sorry but how are you aging backwards!" and "Like… imagine getting finer with age. This is what it looks like," users on X had more critical takes.
"Michelle Obama’s Ozempic body is yuck," one person huffed, while a second wrote, "Michelle Obama needs to stop with the Ozempic."
"She's doing a photo shoot because she lost a ton of weight and thinks she looks beautiful, like every other middle-aged woman taking Ozempic," a third person sneered, while a fourth agreed, "I was thinking the same thing, that’s a LOT of weight loss."
A fifth shared a photo of Obama in her days as first lady, writing, "Unpopular opinion: Michelle Obama looked better without Ozempic face."
'Slow Creep' of Weight Gain During Menopause
Obama opened up in 2022 about how going through menopause caused her to become more "mindful" of her body after the weight gain that comes with the body's hormonal changes.
"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," the Becoming author confessed.
"We're all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands, and our athleisure wear on, and you look up, and you can't fit the outfits you had last year," she noted about how her wardrobe changed. "I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Referring to her ripped arms she so famously sported during her White House years, Obama noted, "I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving."
"If I can walk and move, I don't have to run. I don't have to beat everyone. I've had to change the way I see myself in my health space," the former workout queen revealed.
While Obama was a major fan of fitness "boot camps" when she was still in the White House, she revealed she had cut down on cardio workouts while focusing on lower-impact flexibility and stretching.