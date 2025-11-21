Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Shocks with Intimate Revelation: Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Me' After Candid Marriage Struggles and Divorce Speculation

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube, MEGA

Michelle Obama slipped in the candid comment about her husband's love for her while discussing shoes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After spent months complaining about her marriage to husband Barack Obama, she finally revealed a lovely sentiment the former president feels towards his leading lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle, 61, dropped the nugget about the Barack "loving every inch" of her during a discussion about high heels, making the candid comment all the more surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Partner Loves Every Inch Of Me'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle spilled details on her marriage to Barack, and how into her he is.

On her Wednesday, November 19, podcast, Michelle was joined by actress Jane Fonda, activist Bethann Hardison, and businesswoman Jenna Lyons to discuss "aging and wisdom."

"I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, my all of it," the 5-foot-11 former first lady proclaimed while discussing high heels versus a lower kitten heel.

"And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on. He's like, 'Okay, we're going to be tall tonight. Yes, we are.' And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me. So that helps."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Couldn't Stand My Husband'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

The Obamas lived in the White House from January 2009 through January 2017.

The steamy comment about their love life came after the former first couple sparked divorce speculation earlier this year.

Michelle was glaringly absent at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, despite the wives of all other living former Commanders-in-Chief being by their husbands' sides.

The Chicago native sparked more whispers that the Obamas' marriage was on the brink of divorce when she failed to join her husband at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Soon, prior comments by Michelle about her marriage began resurfacing, including when she sneered in 2022, "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'We Will be Married Forever'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle has made comments saying she was miserable during a significant portion of their marriage.

Michelle clarified her comment about not being able to "stand" Barack in an August 6 episode of her podcast, while declaring that divorce was never going to be on the table.

"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds," she noted.

"People don't tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you're going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you're struggling to find that connection," Michelle explained.

"That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years, you would hate each other. But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years," the Becoming author asserted.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of jefrey epstein and his bedsheets

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Murdered' By Fellow Inmate Behind Bars and Scene Was 'Staged' to Look Like a Suicide, Famed Author Claims

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt DEFENDS Trump After 'Lunatic' Prez Suggests 'Traitor' Dems Should Be 'Hanged' in Disturbing Post

'Date Night' Magic

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack's favorite date nights are ones spent at home.

Michelle opened up about her favorite type of date nights in an October interview.

"When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk," the Netflix producer gushed.

She added: "We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.