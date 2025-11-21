Michelle Obama Shocks with Intimate Revelation: Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Me' After Candid Marriage Struggles and Divorce Speculation
Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:38 p.m. ET
After spent months complaining about her marriage to husband Barack Obama, she finally revealed a lovely sentiment the former president feels towards his leading lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michelle, 61, dropped the nugget about the Barack "loving every inch" of her during a discussion about high heels, making the candid comment all the more surprising.
'My Partner Loves Every Inch Of Me'
On her Wednesday, November 19, podcast, Michelle was joined by actress Jane Fonda, activist Bethann Hardison, and businesswoman Jenna Lyons to discuss "aging and wisdom."
"I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, my all of it," the 5-foot-11 former first lady proclaimed while discussing high heels versus a lower kitten heel.
"And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on. He's like, 'Okay, we're going to be tall tonight. Yes, we are.' And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me. So that helps."
'I Couldn't Stand My Husband'
The steamy comment about their love life came after the former first couple sparked divorce speculation earlier this year.
Michelle was glaringly absent at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, despite the wives of all other living former Commanders-in-Chief being by their husbands' sides.
The Chicago native sparked more whispers that the Obamas' marriage was on the brink of divorce when she failed to join her husband at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.
Soon, prior comments by Michelle about her marriage began resurfacing, including when she sneered in 2022, "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."
'We Will be Married Forever'
Michelle clarified her comment about not being able to "stand" Barack in an August 6 episode of her podcast, while declaring that divorce was never going to be on the table.
"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds," she noted.
"People don't tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you're going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you're struggling to find that connection," Michelle explained.
"That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years, you would hate each other. But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years," the Becoming author asserted.
'Date Night' Magic
Michelle opened up about her favorite type of date nights in an October interview.
"When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk," the Netflix producer gushed.
She added: "We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.'"