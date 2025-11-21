Michelle Obama Shocks with Intimate Revelation: Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Me' After Candid Marriage Struggles and Divorce Speculation

Michelle clarified her comment about not being able to "stand" Barack in an August 6 episode of her podcast, while declaring that divorce was never going to be on the table.

"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds," she noted.

"People don't tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you're going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you're struggling to find that connection," Michelle explained.

"That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years, you would hate each other. But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years," the Becoming author asserted.