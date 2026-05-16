EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Has 'Already Banished' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie From Any Chance at Becoming Senior Working Royals
May 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have already ruled out Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from ever becoming senior working royals, as tensions deepen inside the monarchy over how closely the York sisters should remain tied to public royal life.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have found themselves increasingly isolated following the dramatic collapse of their parents' standing within the royal family due to their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was stripped of military roles and public duties after his association with convicted s-- offender Epstein sparked years of scandal, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, has also remained under scrutiny because of her past links to the pedophile.
Although neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has been accused of wrongdoing, royal insiders said the fallout has fundamentally altered how the future King William and his wife Catherine view their place within the monarchy.
A source close to the Wales household claimed William, 43, views the princesses' public presence as potentially undermining to his efforts to modernize and protect the monarchy as a brand.
William Wants Clear Separation From York Scandal
The insider added: "William's feeling is that the monarchy simply cannot survive mixed messaging when it comes to the York scandal and the damage it has done to public confidence.
"He believes there has to be a very visible and consistent separation between the institution and anyone connected to that fallout, even indirectly. From his perspective, allowing Beatrice and Eugenie to continue appearing at major royal occasions, mingling with senior royals and participating in prestigious public events risks blurring the boundaries the family has spent years trying to establish.
"He worries the public could begin to think the palace is quietly rehabilitating the Yorks by the back door, and that would undermine everything he is trying to build for the future of the Crown."
Another source said Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, strongly supports her husband's position behind palace walls.
They added: "Kate's position has hardened considerably over time because she believes the royal family can no longer afford to blur the line between personal compassion and public duty. Privately, she does feel for Beatrice and Eugenie and understands they are dealing with the consequences of decisions that were not their own, but she also feels the survival of the monarchy depends on maintaining credibility with the public.
"In her view, the institution has spent years trying to contain the reputational fallout surrounding Andrew, and bringing the sisters back into prominent royal events too visibly or too quickly risks dragging all of that controversy back into the spotlight again. Kate thinks the public expects consistency, and she fears any perception of leniency could seriously damage trust in the Crown."
King Charles III Said To Differ From William Over York Sisters
While King Charles is said to retain affection for his nieces and believes they should not be punished for their father's conduct, William is understood to be taking a more "uncompromising" approach as he looks ahead to his eventual reign.
One royal insider claimed William had privately "already effectively banished" Beatrice and Eugenie from ever holding a formal working royal role under his rule.
The source said: "William has already reached the conclusion that there is simply no realistic future in which Beatrice and Eugenie return as senior working royals under his reign.
"He is thinking long term about the kind of monarchy he wants to inherit and eventually lead, and that vision is far smaller, more disciplined and much more tightly managed than in previous generations. In his mind, the Yorks belong to an older model of royal life that the palace is now trying to move away from.
"He does not believe there is any appetite, either within the institution or among the public, for Andrew's side of the family to continue holding a visible or official position connected to the Crown in the way they once did."
Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Reportedly Fear Royal Future Is Uncertain
A palace source added the princesses are struggling to come to terms with how dramatically their royal standing has shifted in the wake of their parents' scandal.
The insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie increasingly feel as though their entire position within the royal family is becoming unstable and uncertain almost overnight.
"They always accepted there would be lasting repercussions connected to Andrew and the scandals surrounding him and Sarah, but they genuinely did not anticipate William and Kate taking such a determined and uncompromising stance behind closed doors.
"What has shocked them most is the realization that the monarchy already seems to already be shifting toward the future William era, where the rules, priorities and personal dynamics are very different.
"They can sense attitudes toward them hardening across royal circles, and there is a growing feeling that they are no longer viewed as valued members of the institution but as liabilities the palace is desperately trying to distance itself from."