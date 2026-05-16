Eric Trump Accuses MS Now Host Jen Psaki of 'Spreading Blatant Lies' About Why He Joined Dad Donald on Historic China Trip
May 16 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET
Eric Trump lashed out at MS Now host Jen Psaki after she claimed he joined his father, Donald Trump, on the president's trip to China in order to forge new business contacts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The businessman, 42, said he intends to "sue" Psaki, 47, and the cable network over the report, while firing off a list of misinformation he claimed she spread about his visit to the communist country.
Jen Psaki Questioned Eric Trump's Reasons for China Trip
“Guess where Trump’s adult son Eric is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does not have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of fire-walled off from any U.S. government activities because he took over the family businesses when his father reentered the White House supposedly to prevent conflicts of interest, but there he is," Psaki sneered on the May 14 episode of her show.
Joe Biden's former press secretary continued: "When asked about Eric Trump joining the trip, the White House simply said there were no conflicts of interest there."
Psaki continued that a spokesman for the first son said Eric "does not have business ventures in China…Now, that is quite an interesting denial, given this piece in the Financial Times out just today. Here’s the headline: ‘Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal,'" she rattled off.
The comms secretary-turned-journalist claimed that Eric is on the board of the company Alt5 Sigma, the Trump family's crypto company, and that the business was looking to pursue a deal with a Chinese chip manufacturer to build AI data centers.
Eric Trump Threatens to Sue Jen Psaki and MS Now
Eric tore into Psaki in a post on X while resharing the video segment in question.
"I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip," he raged.
"To be clear...Contrary to her monologue and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this," he claimed.
Eric went on to say, "I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!"
Eric Trump Claims He Went to China to Support His Father
Eric declared, "I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment," referring to his dad meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, along with a select group of more than two dozen high profile U.S. CEOs, including Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Apple's Tim Cook.
The Jupiter, Florida, resident claimed he and his wife, Lara Trump, were sightseeing when the major action was underway between the world's superpower leaders, saying that during the bilateral talks, the couple was visiting the Great Wall of China.
Eric then ominously promised Psaki, "More to come…"
Eric and Lara Trump Got to Meet Xi Jinping
Eric shared a series of photos from the trip to Instagram, showing he got up close and personal during his dad's time with Xi.
One photo showed Eric and Lara posing alongside Xi and President Trump ahead of the lavish Beijing state dinner. Another captured the group standing in front of the iconic Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven.
Eric also shared candid behind-the-scenes moments from the diplomatic trip, including a shot of his dad gearing up for the summit and another posing in front of Air Force One on the tarmac in China.