Eric Trump Accuses MS Now Host Jen Psaki of 'Spreading Blatant Lies' About Why He Joined Dad Donald on Historic China Trip

“Guess where Trump’s adult son Eric is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does not have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of fire-walled off from any U.S. government activities because he took over the family businesses when his father reentered the White House supposedly to prevent conflicts of interest, but there he is," Psaki sneered on the May 14 episode of her show.

Joe Biden's former press secretary continued: "When asked about Eric Trump joining the trip, the White House simply said there were no conflicts of interest there."

Psaki continued that a spokesman for the first son said Eric "does not have business ventures in China…Now, that is quite an interesting denial, given this piece in the Financial Times out just today. Here’s the headline: ‘Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal,'" she rattled off.

The comms secretary-turned-journalist claimed that Eric is on the board of the company Alt5 Sigma, the Trump family's crypto company, and that the business was looking to pursue a deal with a Chinese chip manufacturer to build AI data centers.