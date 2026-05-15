Eric Trump's Presence Alongside Dad During China State Visit Branded a 'Major National Security Scandal' — As Prez's Son Ripped for Boasting About Trip With Selfie
May 15 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Eric Trump joining his father, Donald Trump, on the president's visit to China has been labeled a major "national security scandal," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's second-oldest son tagged along for the key visit, with many baffled as to why he was brought along in the first place.
'An Ethical and National Security Scandal'
According to writer Julie Roginsky for her Substack Salty Politics, "Eric Trump's presence in China should not be treated as a footnote. It should be treated as an ethical and national security scandal."
Rognisky explains that while Eric and his father hung out in Beijing, a company, Alt5 Sigma, linked to the Trump family's crypto interests, was attempting to lock down a deal with a Chinese chipmaker. Alt5 Sigma recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Nano to explore AI-related ventures, Rognisky makes clear, including "building American-based data centers, cloud AI platforms, and AI-native payments."
Eric, 42, has an observer position on Alt5's board. The company is led by Steve Witkoff's son, Zach Witkoff, and a partner in World Liberty Financial, the Trump crypto venture.
Eric Trump Did Not 'Participate in Private Meetings'
World Liberty Financial is the lead investor in a $750million portion of Alt5's $1.5billion share offering. This alone is a major red flag, according to Rognisky, who has called it a "collision of public power and private interest – much of it related to China – that stands to massively enrich the family of the president of the United States."
She added the "scandal involves foreign intelligence assets, Chinese influence, and Middle Eastern money," information that has been "buried under a mountain of other China-summit coverage, despite its explosive tentacles."
In response to Eric hanging around his father in China, a spokesperson for the Trumps claimed Eric was there "in a personal capacity."
"He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion," the statement added.
Critics Go Off: 'What Are You Doing on This Trip?
Eric, who also flew to China with his wife, Lara Trump, had been boasting about the trip on X, as he posted a selfie of the smiling couple.
"Quick Refuel – Alaska," Eric wrote on Tuesday, May 12, while also posting a photo of Air Force One. However, while Eric was loving life, critics were quick to slam him for his presence.
"What are you doing on this trip?" one person asked. "You have no business being there! Since when do we allow presidents to take their children with them?"
Another quipped, "Glad you two are having fun on our dime," and a user raged, "It must be bring your children to work day.
"What are you doing there? Do you work for the gov't?" a commentator asked.
A Billionaires Affair in China
Eric wasn't the only head-scratching guest who flew with the president to China; the world's richest man, Elon Musk, also tagged along. The billionaire was caught on camera making faces while at a state dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, May 14.
Other wealthy men were there, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
According to the president, some of the world's wealthiest were in China with him to ask the leader of China to "'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!"
He added on Truth Social, "In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!"