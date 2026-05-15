Eric Trump's Presence Alongside Dad During China State Visit Branded a 'Major National Security Scandal' — As Prez's Son Ripped for Boasting About Trip With Selfie

Eric, who also flew to China with his wife, Lara Trump, had been boasting about the trip on X, as he posted a selfie of the smiling couple.

"Quick Refuel – Alaska," Eric wrote on Tuesday, May 12, while also posting a photo of Air Force One. However, while Eric was loving life, critics were quick to slam him for his presence.

"What are you doing on this trip?" one person asked. "You have no business being there! Since when do we allow presidents to take their children with them?"

Another quipped, "Glad you two are having fun on our dime," and a user raged, "It must be bring your children to work day.

"What are you doing there? Do you work for the gov't?" a commentator asked.