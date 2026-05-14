'He's So Awkward': Elon Musk Dragged for His 'Despicable and Embarrassing' Behavior at The State Banquet Dinner with Trump in China

At one point during the dinner, Apple CEO Tim Cook walks over to Musk to pose for a photo, which ends up with the Tesla boss making faces and rolling his eyes, before grabbing a piece of food and chomping it down.

The short interaction was quick to go viral, as critics weighed in on the billionaire's behavior during the important dinner.

"Elon keeps proving that having wealth doesn't make you any less of a loser," one person raged, as another added, "Disrespectful, arrogant, unaware, and embarrassing."

A user said, "Despicable and embarrassing," and a commentator went off, "He's so awkward."

Others were just baffled as to why the billionaire was allowed to accompany President Trump and several high-profile political figures on the trip.