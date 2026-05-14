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Home > News > Elon Musk

'He's So Awkward': Elon Musk Dragged for His 'Despicable and Embarrassing' Behavior at The State Banquet Dinner with Trump in China

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has once again put his awkward ways on display.

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May 14 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk has been dragged for his "awkward" behavior during his visit to China, can reveal.

The world's richest man was caught on camera making faces while at a state dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, May 14.

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Elon Musk's 'Awkward' Behavior in China

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk was caught making strange faces while at a state dinner in China.

At one point during the dinner, Apple CEO Tim Cook walks over to Musk to pose for a photo, which ends up with the Tesla boss making faces and rolling his eyes, before grabbing a piece of food and chomping it down.

The short interaction was quick to go viral, as critics weighed in on the billionaire's behavior during the important dinner.

"Elon keeps proving that having wealth doesn't make you any less of a loser," one person raged, as another added, "Disrespectful, arrogant, unaware, and embarrassing."

A user said, "Despicable and embarrassing," and a commentator went off, "He's so awkward."

Others were just baffled as to why the billionaire was allowed to accompany President Trump and several high-profile political figures on the trip.

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Why Is Elon Musk in China?

It has not been confirmed why the 53-year-old is on the China trip; however, other notable rich executives, including Cook, worth nearly $3billion, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who is worth $47.5billion, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has a net worth of about $183billion, and others also flew to China.

Previously, Trump took to Truth Social to reveal he would be asking the leader of China, President Xi, to "'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!

"In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!"

While Musk looked like he was having a grand time in China, it doesn't appear as if he was even permitted to fly out of the country, as his trial over his lawsuit with OpenAI has yet to conclude.

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Elon Musk Did Not Get Judge's Permission to Leave Country

Photo of Elon Musk, Tim Cook
Source: FoxNews/X

The billionaire, here with Tom Cook, was ripped for his 'embarrassing' behavior.

Last month, after Musk testified, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez told the wealthy businessman, "You are not excused..." and held him in "recall status," meaning he should have remained available to testify again if called upon to do so.

According to sources, Musk did not obtain permission from the judge before leaving the country. Musk, who co-founded the startup OpenAI, has sued his co-founders, CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, accusing them of profiting off what was said to be a charitable company.

On May 6, Shivon Zilis, who worked at the artificial intelligence company in 2016 and also served on its board of directors, testified, revealing details of their relationship.

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Elon Musk's Bizarre Donation

Photo of Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Musk accompanied several high-profile political figures to China.

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The 39-year-old testified that after she decided to have kids as a single mother, Musk "offered to make a donation" as a sperm donor.

"I still really wanted to be a mom, and Elon made the offer around that time, and I accepted," Zilis said. "He was encouraging everyone around him at that time to have kids, and he'd noticed I did not. He offered to make a donation."

In 2025, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a fourth child.

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk left the country despise his trial over his lawsuit with OpenAI still ongoing.

Musk is believed to have fathered at least 14 known children with four different women, and a previous report claimed he wants to father at least 5,000 of them.

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