EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Secrets of A.I. Whistleblower's Shocking Death — And How His Mom Is Convinced He Was Murdered

Balaji's decomposing body was found sprawled out near the bathroom of his fourth-floor apartment five days after his Nov. 21, 2024, birthday and three months after quitting his OpenAI gig after working there for four years.

"We have tons of evidence of foul play – tons of evidence," Ramararo told RadarOnline.com, accusing investigators of ignoring the obvious blood splatter in two rooms and the angle of the bullet that killed him, which indicated a gunman may have been standing above him.

The family is openly questioning the suicide ruling by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office.

"They failed to consider the toxicology showing he was under the influence of a date rape drug; they didn't document facial injuries showing he was beaten; they failed to review the building's CCTV during the investigation, and they failed to review his mental history before calling it a suicide," she said.

"He was financially stable, emotionally extremely strong, and physically happy – always going backpacking, motorcycling, going on 10-mile walks every day."