Elon Musk 'Offered Female Employee His Sperm' After Tesla Billionaire Encouraged Staff To Welcome Kids
May 7 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
The mother of four of Elon Musk's children has claimed the controversial billionaire offered up his sperm when the pair worked together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shivon Zilis testified on Wednesday, May 6, after Musk, who co-founded the startup OpenAI, sued his co-founders, CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, accusing them of profiting off what was said to be a charitable company.
Elon Musk's Bizarre Offer
Zilis worked at the artificial intelligence company in 2016 and also served on its board of directors, allowing her to have several interactions with Musk. Zilis left OpenAI in 2023 after Musk moved on to start xAI, a competing company. She also worked alongside him at Tesla and his other startup, Neuralink.
While at the witness stand, the 39-year-old opened up about her relationship with Musk, which she testified began as a "one-off" at a corporate off-site event. Zilis then revealed that after she decided to have kids as a single mother, the world's richest man "offered to make a donation" as a sperm donor.
"I still really wanted to be a mom, and Elon made the offer around that time, and I accepted," she said. "He was encouraging everyone around him at that time to have kids, and he'd noticed I did not. He offered to make a donation."
After that request, Zilis noted their bond had evolved, eventually becoming a romantic partnership.
"I had an allegiance to the best outcome, AI for humanity," Zilis added, explaining their relationship did not impact her work. In 2025, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a fourth child.
Brockman, however, testified "many board members" wanted to remove Zilis from the OpenAI board due to her relationship with Musk.
"We actually had a board vote and decided to let her stay," he explained. "We trusted her to keep the Elon conflict under control." Zilis testified she and Musk tried their best to keep his sperm donation under wraps, saying the pair "had agreed on complete confidentiality" because of security concerns.
"If he was indeed just a donor, it didn't seem fair to put that burden on them," Zilis explained.
The 53-year-old is believed to have fathered at least 14 known children with four different women, and a previous bombshell report claimed he's aiming to father at least 5,000 of them.
Elon Musk's 'Legion' Goal
"Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth' with more human beings of high intelligence," an insider said.
Musk also reportedly prefers to use IVF so he can select the baby’s sex, as nearly all of his kids are boys. According to another report, Musk is interested in bringing more kids into the world, calling them a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army that featured thousands of soldiers.
The businessman also has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson, who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The 22-year-old and Musk do not have a relationship, after he said Wilson was "dead."
However, Wilson had not been afraid of hitting back, calling her estranged father a "pathetic man-child."
Elon Musk's Transgender Child Bashes Billionaire
"Why would I feel scared of him?" she said in a previous interview with Teen Vogue."
She added at the time, "Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."
"It's annoying that people associate me with him," Wilson also declared. "I just don’t have any room to care anymore," Wilson said,