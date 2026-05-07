Elon Musk 'Offered Female Employee His Sperm' After Tesla Billionaire Encouraged Staff To Welcome Kids

Shivon Zilis testified on Wednesday, May 6, after Musk, who co-founded the startup OpenAI , sued his co-founders, CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, accusing them of profiting off what was said to be a charitable company.

The mother of four of Elon Musk 's children has claimed the controversial billionaire offered up his sperm when the pair worked together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zilis worked at the artificial intelligence company in 2016 and also served on its board of directors, allowing her to have several interactions with Musk. Zilis left OpenAI in 2023 after Musk moved on to start xAI, a competing company. She also worked alongside him at Tesla and his other startup, Neuralink.

While at the witness stand, the 39-year-old opened up about her relationship with Musk, which she testified began as a "one-off" at a corporate off-site event. Zilis then revealed that after she decided to have kids as a single mother, the world's richest man "offered to make a donation" as a sperm donor.

"I still really wanted to be a mom, and Elon made the offer around that time, and I accepted," she said. "He was encouraging everyone around him at that time to have kids, and he'd noticed I did not. He offered to make a donation."

After that request, Zilis noted their bond had evolved, eventually becoming a romantic partnership.