The Ghostwriters of OnlyFans: A Field Guide to Spotting Who's Really in the DMs
May 14 2026, Updated 4:05 p.m. ET
The Men in Manila Writing Your OnlyFans Messages: 10 Ways to Spot Them
A simple question about volleyball is how one longtime OnlyFans subscriber figured out he had been paying a shift worker in Manila, not the creator, to message him for two months. He is not alone, and the tells are consistent once you know what to look for.
The trick, he later wrote, was to ask her about volleyball. A week earlier, she had described a whole imaginary high school varsity career. "You don't like volleyball?" he typed back. "You were a star player in our last conversation." The reply went vague. Then it stopped.
He had caught a chatter. Not the creator he thought he had been paying to message, but a shift worker sitting somewhere in Manila or Caracas, running four other inboxes at the same time, following a playbook.
Stories like his pile up on Reddit, where subscribers compare notes on a question that has quietly become the central anxiety of the platform: who is actually on the other end of the message. OnlyFans is approaching a $7 billion creator payout mark, and its pitch to subscribers has always been the intimacy of direct contact. A growing parallel industry has been dismantling that pitch from the inside.
Inside the $2 Billion Industry That Writes Her Replies
Management agencies are the open secret of OnlyFans. They sign creators to multi-year contracts, take cuts running 30 to 50 percent, and promise to handle marketing, posting schedules, and the part of the job most creators find grueling: the messages. In a 2022 investigation, Vice mapped the structure. Account managers oversee 10 to 15 creators each. Underneath them sit the chatters. Most work out of Pakistan, India, the Philippines, and Venezuela. They run eight-hour shifts. Each handles three or four creator inboxes at once.
The messaging side is where the money lives. Agency operators told Vice that 50 to 60 percent of a creator's income comes from DMs, specifically pay-per-view unlocks, tips, and custom content requests. None of that works if subscribers clock that they are talking to a stranger.
The job, for a chatter, is to sound like her.
MEL Magazine spoke to a creator in the top one percent of earners on the platform, who put the arrangement plainly. "It's very common for top creators to have assistants and sexters." Another former worker told MEL that "almost every creator that I know uses a management company." In 2021, two staffers at Unruly Agency, which represents some of the platform's highest-earning talent, said in a lawsuit that their jobs required them to "intentionally lie to, dupe, and mislead fans." One described the work to Insider as being "a professional scammer."
OnlyFans' own Terms of Service prohibit sharing account access with anyone. Enforcement, by every account in the industry, is thin.
The Lawsuit That Named Nine Agencies
In July 2024, the Seattle firm Hagens Berman filed a class action in California federal court against Fenix Internet, OnlyFans' parent company, and nine management firms, including Boss Baddies, Moxy Management, Unruly (now operating as Dysrpt Agency), Behave Agency, A.S.H. Agency, Content X, Verge Agency, and Elite Creators. The suit argued that subscribers were charged for intimate conversations they were told were happening with the creator, when in fact the messages were being typed by chatters working from overseas.
The case hit a wall in December 2025. A federal judge dismissed most of the claims on December 12, cleared Elite Creators of wrongdoing, and gave the plaintiffs a narrow window to refile an amended complaint by January 2, 2026. Whether the suit survives or not, the underlying question it raised is now in the public record: Does buying a message on OnlyFans create a reasonable expectation that the creator is the one sending it?
The platform has mostly stayed quiet. A statement issued in response to the filing emphasized that creators, not OnlyFans, are responsible for who accesses their accounts. Agencies have leaned into the same line.
A Former Chatter Describes the Job
A former chatter who goes by C0rvette worked for a month at the agency managing a creator in OnlyFans' top tenth of a percent. His description of the job, posted in a Reddit discussion that prompted a lot of this reporting, tracks with what Vice and MEL reported. He and his co-workers had no direct contact with the creator. Orders came top-down from the account manager. The chatters' real job was to sort spenders. Subscribers dropping less than a few hundred dollars got the scripted version of her. The ones who pushed past a roughly $1,000 threshold got handed up to the creator herself, who would engage briefly and move them toward custom content. In his agency, he said, a few subscribers had spent over $30,000.
"Just gotta know what you're getting into," he wrote. "If you're very serious about spending on that model, it can be done."
The job, in other words, is triage.
Another former subscriber described catching a chatter and pushing. The chatter, by his account, eventually broke character, sent screenshots of a dashboard that showed ten creators lined up across the top of the screen, each one with a column of notes: nicknames, location, spend history, and mentioned hobbies. Independent verification of any of these first-person accounts is difficult. What is easier to verify is the software.
Infloww, Supercreator, FansMetric, and a handful of competing CRMs sell themselves openly to agencies as tools for exactly this workflow. Messages are routed through the CRM, not the OnlyFans app. Fan profiles are built from message history. Spending tiers are tracked. Some of the tools offer AI drafting of replies in the creator's voice. None of this is illegal. Most of it is invisible to the subscriber.
Ten Signals That You Are Probably Not Talking to Her
Reporters and subscribers have converged, roughly, on the same set of tells. What follows is a synthesized field guide drawn from hundreds of subscriber reports on Reddit, the Vice and MEL investigations, and the court filings.
1. Check her agency score before you subscribe. JuicySearch, an OnlyFans search engine, labels every profile with a three-tier probability score for agency or chatter management: blue for low, yellow for mixed, red for likely managed. It pulls from signals most subscribers cannot see, like posting cadence, bio language, response patterns, and a dataset of known agency-linked accounts. Not foolproof, but it gives you one read on the account before any money moves.
2. The status bubble flips the moment you open her profile. A creator who is genuinely logged in shows as "online." A creator whose inbox is manned through a CRM often shows as "last seen X minutes ago" until the moment you click through, at which point she is instantly available. That is a ping from the agency's monitoring tools, not a coincidence.
3. Response times do not vary with time of day. Send a message at 3 a.m. local time, at noon, at 7 p.m., on a Sunday. A chatter team covering three or four accounts across shifts answers each message inside a few minutes. A single human being, living a life, does not.
4. She contradicts herself across conversations. This is the clearest tell and the hardest for agencies to cover. Chatters cycle through inboxes and note-taking lapses. Ask the same oblique personal question in two sessions a week apart. A volleyball claim becomes a tennis claim. A dog becomes a cat. Real creators forget things, too. They do not invent different childhoods.
5. She dodges questions about her public life. A creator with an active Instagram or TikTok has context that a chatter does not. Ask about the city she posted from last weekend, about the friend tagged in her last story, about the dish from the restaurant photo. A creator will riff easily. A chatter will change the subject.
6. Her bio mentions "the team." Over the last year, language like "me and my team" or "managed with help" has started appearing in bios. Some creators have been pressured to disclose assistance, which is a good thing. Read it as what it says. If the bio flags a team, the messages are probably coming from the team.
7. She cross-promotes the same ten creators on a 24-hour rotation. Independent creators share and support each other occasionally. Agency-run accounts push the same roster on a schedule because the agency owns the roster. Subscribe to two or three of the co-promoted accounts. If the voice across all of them feels identical (same opening line, same rhythm, same pricing structure), you are looking at one operation.
8. Video PPVs are sold in bundles, with no runtime disclosed. This is the most underreported tell and possibly the most expensive one. A bundle of three videos for $40 lets the agency hide that the "videos" are a 90-second clip, a three-second loop, and an eight-second tease. The browser extension at ofcheck.lol surfaces OnlyFans video runtimes inside the messages pane. Use it. Ask for single-file sends when you can, and ask for the total runtime before paying.
9. Voice verification now fails quietly. The classic subscriber move used to be a request for a short voice message with the buyer's name and the date, as proof of life. Agencies have adapted. Cheap AI voice cloning, trained on a creator's existing reels, will now produce a convincing custom voice note in under a minute. One longtime subscriber described receiving one that was almost right, slightly off in cadence, and realizing what it was. The current bar is a short live video, not a voice note. The bar will keep moving.
10. The page is free, or on permanent $3.99 sale. Not a guarantee. Plenty of independent creators keep free pages open to catch new subscribers. But the business model of a $0 or near-$0 subscription requires volume in the DMs, and volume in the DMs requires a staff. A meaningful majority of free pages on the platform are agency-run.
None of these signals is conclusive on its own. Taken together, they read pretty clearly.
What the Independent Creators Want You To Know
Not every big account is agency-run, and the creators who aren't are tired of being lumped in. In the same Reddit discussion, several pushed back. A creator with over 300,000 likes said she runs her page alone and has for years. Another, running a free page, said she does occasional cross-promotions with model friends and resents the blanket assumption that it signals an agency. A third described the exhaustion of fending off weekly recruitment DMs from agencies that then mass-downvote her posts when she declines.
Their shared point is worth repeating. The people harmed by the agency economy most directly are not the subscribers, who can at least walk away. It is the independent creators whose trust premium evaporates every time a fan gets burned. "Agencies are perhaps an understandable evil, for people with huge followings," one subscriber wrote. "But be honest. Don't have some guy in a third-world country pretending to be you trying to sext me every two hours."
The Platform That Removed the Middleman Brought Him Back
OnlyFans was pitched, at launch, as the platform that would cut out the pimps, the studios, the managers, and put the creator in direct contact with the fan. That worked for a while. Then the creators scaled, and the scaling produced a labor problem, and the labor problem produced an agency industry, and the agency industry produced a chatter layer, and the chatter layer produced a software layer to make the chatters faster.
The middleman came back. He is just typing from a different time zone.
Until enforcement catches up, which may take years, the only defense available to subscribers is pattern recognition. Some of the patterns above will not hold in a year. New ones will replace them. The underlying question stays the same. Every time you send a message and wait for a reply, it is worth asking who is typing it.