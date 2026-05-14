Behind the Wheel: How Commercial Vehicle Accidents Happen in Los Angeles and What You Can Learn
May 14 2026, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET
If you live in Los Angeles, odds are you have passed a commercial vehicle accident at least once on the road. This is because most of the commercial vehicle accidents in California happen in Los Angeles, including the vast majority of fatal commercial vehicle crashes. Learning how these crashes unfold is your first step in protecting yourself and your family on LA roads and freeways. In this article, the Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident lawyers at BD&J discuss the top causes of commercial vehicle crashes and how drivers can use this information to prevent future accidents.
High-Speed Freeway Nightmares
The California Department of Transportation identified speeding as the cause of 30% of accidents involving commercial vehicles between 2008 and 2017. Drivers face increasing pressures to make tight deadlines, which leads to unsafe driving decisions like exceeding the speed limit. This is particularly risky for commercial vehicles, given that they are 2-20 times heavier than personal vehicles and require at least double the stopping distance.
Los Angeles drivers can keep an eye out for box trucks and delivery vans tailgating on busy highways and be aware of this risk, especially when traffic unexpectedly stops or slows. If you are rear-ended, be sure to get the dashcam recording as this is vital evidence to support up your claim. An experienced Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident attorney can contact the company on your behalf and ensure the dashcam footage is shared in a timely manner.
Blind Spots and Urban Driving
All vehicles have blind spots, but commercial vehicles have much more significant blind spots referred to as ‘no-zones.’ These areas can extend up to 20-30 feet in front of, behind, and at the sides of a truck or trailer. General road safety practices state that if you cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you. Avoid driving too close and consider blind spots when sharing the road with commercial vehicles, both on Los Angeles highways and on urban streets.
Many commercial vehicle collisions occur at highway interchanges and entrance and exit ramps. Stay out of no-zones when merging with delivery vans on the highway and on city streets. Use a turning signal early to indicate your plan to merge and leave plenty of room between you and the commercial vehicle when merging. In addition, cyclists and pedestrians should be aware of no-zones since their size makes them even less visible. The greatest risk of crashes with cargo vans and delivery trucks on city and neighborhood streets is at intersections or when the truck is turning and doesn’t see other road users in their blind spots.
Distracted Drivers Hauling Heavy Loads
Drivers face more distractions on the road than ever before, and commercial drivers are no exception. The most notable being the use of cell phones for texting, navigation, and entertainment, but simple things like eating or even daydreaming also take attention from the road. Commercial vehicle drivers are trained to configure GPS, radio, logs, etc., before starting a route, but increasing shipping demands leave drivers tight on time and more likely to multitask.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) rules have strictly prohibited commercial vehicle drivers from using cell phones and other handheld devices on the road for over a decade. However, distracted driving continues to cause thousands of accidents across Los Angeles every year. Our Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident lawyers recommend keeping an eye out for signs of distracted drivers, like swerving, drifting, inconsistent speed, etc., and giving these trucks extra space.
Commercial Vehicle Accident Prevention in Los Angeles
Accidents caused by cargo vans, box trucks, 18-wheelers, etc., are some of the most severe, causing serious injuries or even death. Despite strict laws regulating commercial drivers, these crashes are still a looming concern, especially in Los Angeles. If you or a loved one has suffered a commercial vehicle accident caused by the negligence of a driver or shipping company, contact the trusted Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident attorneys at BD&J today for a free consultation. Your road to recovery starts with one call.