Behind the Wheel: How Commercial Vehicle Accidents Happen in Los Angeles and What You Can Learn

All vehicles have blind spots, but commercial vehicles have much more significant blind spots referred to as ‘no-zones.’ These areas can extend up to 20-30 feet in front of, behind, and at the sides of a truck or trailer. General road safety practices state that if you cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you. Avoid driving too close and consider blind spots when sharing the road with commercial vehicles, both on Los Angeles highways and on urban streets.

Many commercial vehicle collisions occur at highway interchanges and entrance and exit ramps. Stay out of no-zones when merging with delivery vans on the highway and on city streets. Use a turning signal early to indicate your plan to merge and leave plenty of room between you and the commercial vehicle when merging. In addition, cyclists and pedestrians should be aware of no-zones since their size makes them even less visible. The greatest risk of crashes with cargo vans and delivery trucks on city and neighborhood streets is at intersections or when the truck is turning and doesn’t see other road users in their blind spots.